Siemens Continues to Succeed with target Idea Management

Key Figures in Idea Management

(PresseBox) - The economic significance of the 3i program is obvious in the key figures. Siemens AG in Germany, with approximately 115,000 employees, realizes around 95,000 ideas annually. With their approximately 30,000 employees in 15 locations, the Digital Factory (DF) and Process Industries and Drives (PD) divisions using target software process 67% of realized ideas at Siemens AG.

Requirements for Idea Management Software

From the enormous volume of data (currently 1.3 million ideas in the online database) in the DF and PD divisions, it is clear that a seamless software process is critical. Not only was a functionally sophisticated software required to support the basic processes and all the steps involved, but also a software that can be relied on for its stability and performance. Particularly in light of the large volume of data and the great degree of use, it was essential for users to embrace a software that could scale to the requirements and response times. The average response times for all roles is less than one second per transaction.

Thanks to the direct connection to the SAP system through target software, the HR system can handle organizational and personnel changes quickly. target software is uniquely embedded in the SAP software as an add-on and therefore does not require an interface; it works directly with SAP data without any unnecessary interfaces or data redundancy.

Over the years, target software has been proven to manage all the necessary tasks for idea management.

Current Use of target Idea Management and Valuation

Siemens divisions DF and PD have been using a completely redesigned version of target Idea Management since fiscal year 2014/15. The new system offers users an attractive and user-friendly interface for entering information as well as the ability to follow a 3i idea through all of the roles involved in the 3i process. The new version is based on the SAP technology Web Dynpro for ABAP (WD4A). Users have been positively pleased with the new system, particularly with way the information is displayed and the clear and intuitive navigation through the entry screens. Users can see their open tasks on the initial screen and can jump directly to idea processing to complete the task with just one click.



?It is reassuring to know that we have reliable software for idea management that meets our requirements.?

Quote Jörg Kopf, 3i Business Manager for DF and PD Divisions, Siemens AG





