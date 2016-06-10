Edenred Named Exclusive Supplier Of Employee Benefits To Government By Crown Commercial Service

(firmenpresse) - Edenred has been named as the sole and exclusive provider of employee benefits and reward solutions to UK government employees through the Employee Services framework, established by Crown Commercial Services, the body which manages procurement on behalf of central government.



Accreditation of the service demonstrates Edenreds effective security management and will enable central government department and agency to consume the service with confidence that their data is protected. The service provides an employee portal consisting of voluntary benefits and discounts, childcare vouchers, cycle to work, payroll giving, reward and recognition plus access to key resources and information. Departments and agencies may also incorporate additional benefits within their employee value proposition from Edenreds extensive range of benefits and reward solutions.



The move is designed to provide consistency in the benefits and reward proposition available to the 418,000 civil servants employed across central government, enhance employee engagement whilst delivering commercial savings.



It will be available through a bespoke online platform developed especially for the CCS.



The Edenred platform will allow individual departments to quickly launch the new reward and benefits through their own portal and drive engagement and take up, with a forecast of over 50 launches scheduled before the end of 2016.



The CCS Employee Services framework is also accessible to any organisation throughout the wider public sector including city and county councils, arms-length bodies and government trusts among others.



Derrick Hardman, Chief Operating Officer for Edenred UK comments:

To add the pan-government accreditation in addition to our existing ISO27001 certification is a fantastic achievement for Edenred and demonstrates our commitment to being at the forefront of the delivery of secure employee benefit and reward solutions. The security accreditation reinforces the importance Edenred places on data and information security, benefiting all Edenred UK clients. We are very proud to have been selected as a principal government supplier and look forward to working closely with the Crown Commercial Services team, central government Departments, agencies and the wider public sector going forward.









