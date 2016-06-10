Media Advisory: Minister Bains to Bring Message of Canada's Innovation Vision to Mississauga Board of Trade

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will speak to business leaders and innovators at a Mississauga Board of Trade event. The Minister will outline the government's vision for positioning Canada as a global innovation leader and will participate in a Q&A session with delegates at the meeting. A media availability will follow.

