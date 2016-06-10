(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will speak to business leaders and innovators at a Mississauga Board of Trade event. The Minister will outline the government's vision for positioning Canada as a global innovation leader and will participate in a Q&A session with delegates at the meeting. A media availability will follow.
Follow Minister Bains on social media.
Twitter:
Contacts:
Philip Proulx
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Innovation,
Science and Economic Development
343-291-2500
Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777
More information:
http://https://www.ic.gc.ca/
Date: 10/06/2016 - 14:16
Language: English
News-ID 499231
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 48
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.780
|Registriert Heute:
|6
|Registriert Gestern:
|16
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|249
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.