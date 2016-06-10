Parks Associates: Nearly 35% of U.S. Broadband Households Watch User-Generated Video Online More Than 10 Days per Month

IoT Market Research Firm Announces New Analysis on the Impact Of Consumer Demand for Personalized Services on OTT Services, Streaming Media, and Video Production

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- today announced new OTT research showing nearly 35% of U.S. broadband households watch user-generated video online, on sites such as YouTube, Vimeo, and Dailymotion, more than ten days per month. Three-fourths of U.S. broadband households access this content at least once per month.

The research comes from one of three recently released that examine consumer demand for personalized services, entertainment and app strategies, and the impact of OTT and user-generated content on video production and distribution.

"Today's home entertainment is all about personalization. Consumers now expect video, music, and gaming experiences to adapt to their needs, including anywhere, anytime, and any device access. Successful services are extending personalization into all aspects of the service experience and features," said , Senior Director of Research, Parks Associates. "Competition for customers and revenues will become even more intense in the future. New personalization technologies are driving simplified authentication, increased consumption, greater viewer engagement, and enhanced revenue generation."

According to Parks Associates' IoT research:

Men watch user-generated online video more frequently than women, with men watching 11 days per month compared to less than nine days for women.

Among viewers of user-generated online video, 22% indicate they are very likely to use an ad blocker to circumvent online video advertising.

While virtually all U.S. broadband households are active online and visit sites with online advertising, only 17% believe that their online activity is tracked for marketing purposes.

The Parks Associates report also examines the emergence of live streaming through apps like Facebook Live and Periscope and analyzes its impact on the OTT video space.

"Live streaming via mobile apps is in its early days -- only 11% of U.S. broadband consumers indicate they have live streamed video using a live streaming app, while 13% of consumers have watched live streamed video on a mobile app," said , Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "However, this developing market has already had its first big casualty, as Meerkat, which brought live streaming apps to the consumer market in 2015, exited this space following the success of Twitter's Periscope and Facebook Live and YouTube's announcement of its upcoming live mobile streaming technology. Meerkat's demise came in part because of the app's lack of primary social media interaction for creators, which underscores the importance of built-in personalization and interactive capabilities in this new media world."

Newly released industry research available for purchase includes:

explores the key factors driving audience growth in Internet video. It identifies areas of convergence between traditional media and Internet video, including user-generated videos on YouTube and Vine, and assesses the future of video consumption in a digital future. The report also examines the impact of new streaming technologies, including live streaming through mobile apps such as Facebook Live and Periscope.

looks into trends in personalization of content services, technologies related to personalization, and the impact of personalization on monetization. It also examines consumer use of personalization and its impact on the use and perception of entertainment services.

looks at consumer usage of multichannel networks, which have emerged to aggregate creators and help monetize their videos. While the online video world is increasingly focused on revenue, the content creator community is fiercely passionate about maintaining individual creativity. This research examines ways online video can be simultaneously a monetizable medium and artistic endeavor.

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions.

The company's expertise includes the Internet of Things (IoT), digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, Internet and television services, digital health, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer apps, advanced advertising, consumer electronics, energy management, and home control systems and security.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS Conference Series, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers.

