MSC Technologies presents robust SSD generation with 256-bit AES encryption from InnoDisk

(PresseBox) - MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), has added the new InnoRobust SSD series from InnoDisk, with a maximum storage capacity of 512 GB and 256-bit AES encryption, to its supply range. The two 2.5" SATA 3MR3-P and 1.8" 3MR3-P models integrate Advanced Data Security, and operate with the iData Guard and iCell technologies deployed successfully by InnoDisk.

iData Guard is an internal protection mechanism that assumes hardware and software control in the event of a sudden power failure, whereby the integrated iCell technology ensures that the latest data is still written to the flash memory; a series of high-quality tantalum capacitors installed in the SSD maintain the power supply for a while.

The InnoRobust SSD series also incorporates an integrated thermal sensor that protects against overheating. The SSD can shutdown independently in the event of an excessive heating up to a specified temperature of 85 °C.

To securely delete sensitive data in highly-critical applications, the SSD provides special deletion algorithms. They include the SErase deletion method that can be custom programmed by the user so that the SSD is overwritten with random data. In addition, the Destroy feature deletes the controller firmware. If this still does not suffice, the new SSD generation allows a physical destruction by applying 24 volt power that destroys all flash cells and so all data still stored in the cells.

The robust SSD series has a conformal coating that provides special protection against dust, chemicals and moisture.

The InnoRobust SSDs conform to MIL-STD-810F, and are ideal for the aerospace and military technologies markets.

About Avnet

From components to cloud and from design to disposal, Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) accelerates the success of customers who build, sell and use technology by providing a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, services and solutions. Avnet is a global company ranked on the FORTUNE 500 with revenues of $26.2 billion for the fiscal year 2016. For more information, visit www.avnet.com.





MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), specialises in intelligent embedded and display solutions for a range of different industrial applications. MSC Technologies, based in Stutensee, Germany, represents well-known manufacturers of TFT, touch and passive displays and offers customer-specific display solutions based on in-house technologies. In the embedded sector, MSC Technologies has many years of development and production expertise that ranges from COM Express, Qseven and SMARC 2.0 modules through to complete systems. It also provides wireless, storage and lighting solutions. With its consulting competence and full-service offering, MSC Technologies secures a competitive advantage for its customers with premium-quality solutions and long-term availability. The solution provider's business focuses on Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Eastern Europe. Avnet Embedded serves customers in other regions. Further information under www.msc-technologies.eu





