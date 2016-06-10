Mirakl Marketplace chosen to deliver new online growth for Elkjøp, part of Dixons Carphone

(firmenpresse) - London, 6 October 2016  Mirakl, a leading global Marketplace solutions provider, has announced today that it is to provide Elkjøp Nordic, part of Dixons Carphone and the largest consumer electronic retailer in the Nordics, with its B2B SaaS Marketplace platform. The company has sales of 2.7bn, 600m of which are through its existing online channels.



The new deal will see Elkjøp, which has 400 stores in four countries and 10,000 employees, grow its online offering with a new marketplace that will keep customers excited about its brand through experimentation with new product lines and promotions. In addition, the marketplace will give the retailer, a risk free way to rapidly diversify the product categories it offers to customers, allowing Elkjøp to attract new customers and enter previously unexplored markets.



Filip Elverhøy, Digital Director at Elkjøp said, We want to deliver the most diverse and engaging experience that we can for our customers. Developing our own marketplace allows us to bring many more products to market, extremely quickly, without the overhead of stocking those goods directly, or the protracted timelines of introducing them into our supply chain. Lower overheads mean we can offer goods extremely quickly and at a very competitive price point.



The Mirakl Marketplace Platform provides a secure online environment to host transactions between buyers and sellers of both products and services  both B2B and B2C organisations can dramatically increase their product range, expand geographically and introduce a profitable new sales channel. Organisations can use marketplaces to regain their price competitiveness, increase margins, as well as test and extend product ranges inventory and risk free. Ultimately this keeps customers excited about a brand and generates repeat business.



Speaking about the new deal, Eric Chemouny, Senior Vice President for EMEA at Mirakl said, Elkjøp is an extremely popular brand name in consumer electronics and the largest in the Nordics. We are proud to have been selected to deliver this new marketplace, and look forward to playing a key part in the continued online growth of its brands across the Nordic region.









Mirakl provides state-of-the-art software solutions that allow B2C and B2B organizations to launch and operate their own online Marketplace. Mirakl Marketplace B2C and Mirakl Marketplace B2B make it easy for vast numbers of vendors to be federated on a unique platform, allowing consumers to benefit from an extended product offering, competitive prices and a superior customer experience. Mirakl has helped some of the worlds leading organizations, as well as smaller innovative enterprises including Best Buy Canada, Woolworths, Auchan, Carrefour, Condé Nast, Darty, Galeries Lafayette, Halfords, Menlook, Oclio, The Beautyst and Truffaut to drive commerce and offer a greater scope for expansion combined with higher profit growth and lower risk. Founded in 2012, Mirakl drives Marketplace projects in more than 20 countries around the world and has closed a 20 million dollar Series B round of funding in July 2015. For more information: www.mirakl.com

