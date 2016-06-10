Trick-or-Treat... Metalogix to Treat Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365 Professionals to the Top Tricks for Optimized Management, Performance and Protection

During the Month of October, Metalogix Will Reveal the Secrets of Office 365 Storage Architecture and Many Others in Its Live Educational Webinar Series

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- , the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms, today announced its October lineup of events and webinars intended to provide Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365 professionals with the top strategies for ensuring content management performance and security success.

Secrets of Office 365 Storage Architecture Revealed

October 6 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

How can Microsoft Office 365 support millions of users and still perform well? The secret lies in the Office 365 storage architecture, which is fundamentally different than the out-of-the-box SharePoint architecture. SharePoint administrators are painfully aware of the inherent storage and file limitations of SQL Server and SharePoint. These limitations force SharePoint to conform to small content databases and exclude large files. Attend this webinar to learn how Microsoft improved on the SharePoint storage architecture to deliver Office 365 for today's business and organizational needs. Discussion topics will include:

How Microsoft changed the SharePoint storage architecture to deliver superior performance

How externalization enabled Microsoft to avoid the limitations most administrators have struggled with for years

How to deliver the same architecture to an organization's on-premises SharePoint

The full range of benefits that can be enjoyed by leveraging this next generation SharePoint architecture

SharePoint TechFest Houston

October 12, 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

NRG Park (Houston, Texas)

Your organization's governance rules are so SharePoint 2013. If you're looking to migrate to SharePoint 2016 today or in the next year, you're going to need to re-examine your governance policies and goals.

Join Metalogix's Roy Martinez, Solutions Engineer, as he explains Microsoft's changes in SharePoint 2016 that have come about as a reaction to the regulatory challenges and risk mitigation requirements that SharePoint IT administrators face daily (9:10 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., Room 309). During this session, attendees will learn:

What are the governance-related changes you need to know in SharePoint 2016

The pros and cons of SharePoint 2016

Setting up your pre- and post-migration governance plan

SharePoint Migration Series: Planning, Three Steps to Success



October 13, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

A successful migration to SharePoint 2016 (or Office 365) takes three actions: Analysis, Optimization and Planning. It also takes a lot of questions that require answers. What do you have? What do you move? What do you archive? What problems might occur? What do users expect? From identifying content sprawl, deciding what to archive, understanding potential security risks, ending performance issues and creating an environment that meets end-user expectations, requires many questions that need good answers. Attendees will learn what to ask and what to look for to:

Understand the current environment

Maximize SharePoint 2016 features

Accurately plan the migration

Reduce SharePoint migration risk

SharePoint 2016: Governance Makes a Comeback

October 20, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

SharePoint 2016 resets the rules for how organizations should govern their platform -- and mitigate risks. Organizations looking to migrate to SharePoint 2016 today or in the next year are going to need to re-examine governance policies and goals. Join Metalogix in discussing the changes in SharePoint 2016 that have come about as a reaction to the regulatory challenges and risk mitigation requirements that SharePoint IT administrators face daily. Attendees will learn:

The challenges in achieving the correct governance and collaboration balance

The critical governance-related SharePoint 2016 improvements

The pros and cons of these SharePoint 2016 features

How to achieve SharePoint 2016 governance goals

