LaserMat® II - Fast, precise processing of XXL Steel plates

(PresseBox) - Anyone who processes large sheets in their daily business sees themselves ever more subjected to cost and quality pressures. Some of this pressure can be relieved by modern CO2 laser cutting machines such as the LaserMat® II from the product range of Messer Cutting Systems GmbH based in Groß-Umstadt. As it combines precision and speed even on giant steel sheets.

Precision laser cutting of large steel sheets weighing tonnes requires powerful equipment. The LaserMat® II from Messer Cutting Systems GmbH has been conceived for exactly the requirements of large sheet processing with the CO2 laser. The on-board laser power source (resonator) permits working lengths of up to 50 m and even more, with working widths of up to 4500 mm. The optical beam path compensation keeps the length of the laser beam constant when cutting, even with transverse axial motion, and thus ensures the highest cutting quality over the entire working area. Large components, for example out of Mild Steel up to 25 mm thick, or Stainless up to 20 mm thick, can thus be cut in one operation without defects in the contour. Also direct loading of large special formats and parts with a crane is possible without any problems thanks to the on-board light barriers and laser protection hood (Laser protection class 1).

In order that the cutting operations proceed quickly and precisely the cutting program is rotated in the control according to the actual position of the plates. The cut then takes place with an accuracy of 0.1 millimetres. The high positioning and repetitive accuracy of the machine is achieved by Messer through perfectly matched functional factors. These include, for example, the track designed specifically for laser and the robust linear guides. Apart from precision, the acceleration forces of up to 0.5 g and a simultaneous axes speed of up to 140 m/min give excellent speed and dynamics. The real time control generates short piercing times and ensures the finest micro-stiches.



Further, the infinitely rotating bevel head with magnetic collision protection facilitates continuous bevel cutting from -45° to +50° - even on Stainless Steel, thanks to the special nozzles. The integrated colour camera allows the process to be displayed directly on the screen of the central operating terminal. Identification of the parts also has ever increasing importance. Apart from standard laser marking, other processes are also possible here such as marking with micro punching. Thus centre points, marking lines as well as figures and letters can be made visible at high speeds.

Messer Cutting Systems is a global supplier of cutting edge technology. The company provides services for the metal-working industry, setting standards worldwide. As the industry pioneer it offers complete solutions and focusses strategically on customers and on customer-driven innovation. The company is active in more than 50 countries, with more than 900 employees in 5 main locations with production sites.

The product range includes oxyfuel, plasma and laser cutting systems, from hand-guided machines right up to special machines for shipbuilding, as well as plant and equipment for oxyfuel welding, cutting, brazing and heating. Spare parts, repairs and modernization services round off the program as well as environmental equipment for the systems. The software solutions optimize production and business processes. Messer Cutting Systems focuses on intensive dialogue with customers - the modern training and application facilities reinforce this claim. As the Cutting Systems Partner of choice the employees see themselves as consultants for all customers.





Date: 10/06/2016

