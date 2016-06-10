Exosome Diagnostics Enters Agreement with Amgen

Cambridge, MA, October 06, 2016 -- Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. has entered into an agreement with Amgen to evaluate the potential to advance drug development with Exosomes proprietary liquid biopsy diagnostics technology and platform. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will collaborate to identify a potential liquid biopsy diagnostic. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



Liquid biopsies are effective in advancing therapeutics because of their distinct advantage over tissue biopsies. A significant advantage is that they are less invasive, resulting in fewer complications and risks to the patient during sample collection. Liquid biopsies enable easier sample collection and may help facilitate patient enrollment into trials.



We are excited to initiate this agreement with Amgen on developing technology that may advance the use of liquid biopsy tests in clinical development, stated Mario Morken, Head of Business Development for Exosome Diagnostics. Exosome Diagnostics technology and expertise allows for the development of highly sensitive liquid biopsy assays.



The strategy and positioning of the company since the beginning of 2016 is garnering significant results, and we look forward to expounding upon these successes, stated John Boyce, President and CEO of Exosome Diagnostics.



About Exosome Diagnostics:

Exosome Diagnostics is a privately held company focused on developing and commercializing revolutionary biofluid-based diagnostics to deliver personalized precision healthcare that improves lives. The companys novel exosome-based technology platform, ExoLution, can yield comprehensive and dynamic molecular insights to transform how cancer and other serious diseases are detected, diagnosed, treated and monitored. Visit www.exosomedx.com to learn more.



