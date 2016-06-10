Insite Software Named Finalist for 17th Annual Tekne Awards

MHTA to Honor Minnesota's Top Technology Companies and Individuals at November Awards Ceremony

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- The Minnesota High Tech Association (MHTA) has named Insite Software, a leading provider of business-to-business (B2B) commerce and data-driven solutions for manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors, a finalist in the Software - Small & Growing category for the 2016 Tekne Awards. The Tekne Awards honor Minnesota companies and individuals who have shown superior technology, innovation and leadership. The event will be held on November 16th at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The Insite Software solution is being recognized for its ability to help B2B organizations grow revenues across both self-service and full-service sales channels via its unique hybrid channel strategy. Insite provides a deeply integrated B2B commerce platform, providing a seamless experience for buyers and sellers both in the office and in the field. The solutions simplify and unify the B2B commerce in the moment through purpose-built online and mobile experiences for both self-service buyers and account-based sales people. With Insite, global manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors drive stronger customer experiences through data-rich websites including online catalogs, buyer portals, customer portals, supplier portals and sales portals.

"We're proud to be among this year's group of finalists representing the best in technology innovation," said Steve Shaffer, President of Insite Software. "Recognition as a Tekne Awards finalist is testament to our commitment to innovate through a first in class, account based commerce platform for manufacturers and distributors that transforms the way they sell and how their customers buy."

Presented by the MHTA, the Tekne Awards annually recognize Minnesota's best and brightest technology users and developers in innovation, development, education, commercialization and management.

"Each year, MHTA seeks out companies and people leading the way in innovation in Minnesota," said Margaret Anderson Kelliher, president and CEO of MHTA. "These advancements are changing the way people all over the world live and work, and the Tekne Awards recognize those achievements."

The 17th annual Tekne Awards program will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a VIP registration and reception, followed by general registration and cocktails at 5 p.m. The awards ceremony will commence at 7 p.m., with a post-event reception at 8:30 p.m. The event will be emceed by Paul Douglas, author, entrepreneur and meteorologist.

For additional information or to register for the 2016 Tekne Awards program, contact Claire Ayling at 952-230-4553.

Insite Software's commerce platform brings together commerce, physical sales channels and content/data to drive better B2B buyer and B2C user experiences, and higher sales. Leading global manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors rely on Insite to better engage digitally with buyers and sellers via B2B websites such as customer/buyer portals, sales portals, partner portals and dealer portals. The Insite technology fully integrates with leading ERP, CRM and web content management systems, and can be flexibly deployed either on premises or in public/private clouds.

For B2B commerce best practices and tips, read our blog.

MHTA is an innovation and technology association united in fueling Minnesota's prosperity. We help bring together the people of Minnesota's technology ecosystem and lead the charge in directing technology issues to Minnesota's state capitol. MHTA is the only membership organization that represents Minnesota's entire technology-based economy. MHTA members include organizations of every size ? involved in virtually every aspect of technology creation, production, application and education in Minnesota. Find out more online at or follow MHTA on Twitter at .

