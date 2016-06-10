3rd Annual Mass Innovation Nights Women Founders Kicks-Off WE BOS Week

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- The third annual Women Founders event is kicking off (WE BOS) Monday, on October 17, 2016 at 6pm. The event is in partnership with the City of Boston's Women Entrepreneurs Boston (WE BOS) program and will be held at District Hall in Boston's Seaport District.
The popular product launch party and networking event draws attendees from the entire region. Over the past 7 years, it has launched more than 900 products which have collectively received more than $1.3 billion in funding.
"Our women founder events are an important vehicle for bringing female entrepreneurs to the forefront," said Bobbie Carlton, the founder of Innovation Nights, and . "By increasing the visibility of talented women entrepreneurs, we increase their access to customers, connections and funding."
"Women represent half of our population, but are significantly underrepresented in the start-up sector," said Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh. "Boston has a large and rapidly growing community of women entrepreneurs and kicking off WE BOS week with Mass Innovation Women Founders Night is a great way to showcase our women led start-ups."
Several of the startups for this event will be companies from Babson's Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab, the University partner for this event. "We've been a partner of Mass Innovation Nights Women Founders events since their inception," said Ashley Lucas, Director of the Boston WIN Lab. "Events like these are key to raising awareness of the great ideas and companies founded by women, while demonstrating that they are driving innovation across industries in Boston and beyond."
Free and open to the public, MIN #91 "Women Founders" features experts, networking, tabletop presentations with new local products and presentations from the winners of online voting. The products include:
AVA
Black Girls Nutrition
BondVoyage
CliqBit
ConquerX
Date My Wardrobe
Describli
EventHues
Little g Ice Cream
Luna and Stella
Polis Canvassing
Vissenger
WegoPremium
Womentum
Experts from:
Adastra Speech
Science Club for Girls
WE BOS, City of Boston
WIN Lab Accelerator, Babson College
West Hill Technology Counsel
Guests are encouraged to use hashtags #MIN91 #WomenFounders and #WeBOSweek to share their photos and commentary. The gatherings typically generate hundreds of tweets, Facebook posts, blogs, and videos, and are key visibility drivers for these companies. To attend, please .
Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Each month, different companies launch new products with Innovation Nights and the social media community helps spread the word. MIN is currently seeking hosts and sponsors for the 2017 season. Contact the organization for additional information. Follow or visit the .
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.