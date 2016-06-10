Icelandair to equip flight crews with PACE fuel efficiency software

Carrier expects significant cost savings from en-route flight profile optimization

(PresseBox) - Iceland's flagship carrier Icelandair will equip flight crews with fuel efficiency software Pacelab Flight Profile Optimizer. The electronic flight bag (EFB) application by Berlin-based software provider PACE enables pilots to optimize flight speeds and altitudes along the route to reduce fuel burn and overall trip cost.

Icelandair?s present route network connects 27 European with 16 North American cities. "Long-haul flights are particularly prone to unplanned flight conditions, which compromise operational efficiency,? explains Hilmar B. Baldursson, VP Flight Operations at Icelandair. ?In such situations, Pacelab Flight Profile Optimizer will help our pilots assess their options and choose the most economical way of completing the flight."

Reading real-time weather and operational information from the aircraft data buses, the software makes good use of the fully connected tablet EFBs installed on Icelandair?s 32 strong fleet of Boeing B757 and B767 aircraft. Delivering significantly more accurate results than conventional onboard technology, Pacelab Flight Profile Optimizer can save a few hundred kilos of fuel per flight. So with more than 100 daily departures during the summer season, Icelandair could be looking at very substantial savings.

Oliver Kranz, PACE managing partner and head of airline business is confident the software will live up to expectations: "Onboard flight profile optimization has tremendous potential for increasing operational efficiency if used consistently ? something that is greatly encouraged by Icelandair?s known commitment to sustainable practices and optimized use of resources."

About Icelandair

Icelandair is a leading airline offering flights to and from Iceland, and an attractive option for cross-Atlantic flights. Icelandair provides safe, reliable flights and exceptional service on flights to metropolitan areas on both sides of the Atlantic.

The airline operates out of Iceland and uses the country's geographical location mid-way between America and Europe as an opportunity to build an ever-growing network of international routes with Iceland as a hub. Icelandair is a part of Icelandair Group.



More information about Icelandair is available online at http://www.icelandair.us/information/about-icelandair/icelandair.



PACE develops innovative, highly usable software products for the aviation and aerospace industries, which for more than two decades have helped to design, market and operate a significant portion of the world?s aircraft fleet. Major areas of application are preliminary aircraft and systems architecture design, aircraft and cabin configuration, aircraft economics and route analysis and EFB-based flight profile optimization.

PACE?s extensive customer base includes the world?s top aircraft and engine manufacturers, civil and military operators, maintenance service providers and research institutions.

PACE is a subsidiary of TXT e-solutions S.p.A., an international specialist in advanced aerospace software through its engineering division, TXT NEXT. PACE and TXT serve the global aerospace and aviation community from their respective head offices in Berlin and Milan, with regional teams in Seattle, Toulouse and several other locations across the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and the UK.

More information is available online at www.pace.de | www.txtgroup.com





