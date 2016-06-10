       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Washington, D.C. Area Marriott Hotels Celebrate Fall With Weekend Stay Savings

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Marriott hotels in Washington, D.C. and nearby Arlington, VA, are offering special weekend rates through February 2017. Take advantage of these terrific hotel deals for autumn getaways to beautiful national parks or winter weekends filled with holiday festivities.

The Washington, D.C. Marriott deal offers visitors up to 20 percent off weekend stays and complimentary internet access starting on Oct. 13, 2016 through Feb. 20, 2017. Stay two nights to receive up to 15 percent off or three or more nights for up to 20-percent savings. During the holidays, visitors can take advantage of these savings all week long from Nov. 21-27, 2016 and Dec. 23-30, 2016.

Participating Washington, D.C. hotels include:

When making an online reservation, be sure that promotional code WNT appears in the Corporate/Promotional code box, or call 1-800-228-9290 and ask for promotional code WNT. Reservations must be booked seven days in advance to receive this special offer.

Enjoy additional savings and extended dates by staying in nearby Arlington, VA, and Alexandria, VA, with up to 25 percent off of weekend stays, just minutes from the nation's capital. Visitors can take advantage of now through Feb. 26, 2017, with complimentary internet access for Marriott Rewards® members. Book a two-night stay for a discount of up to 15 percent off, or stay for three or more nights for up to 25 percent off. These savings are extended to weeknight visits during the holidays, from Nov. 21-27, 2016 and Dec. 18-30, 2016.

Participating Virginia hotels include:

When making an online reservation, be sure that promotional code W21 appears in the Corporate/Promotional code box, or call 1-800-228-9290 and ask for promotional code W21. Advance reservations are required to receive the discounted rates.

Discover Washington, D.C. attractions while staying at a premier , perfect for exploring the heart of our nation's capital. While savings begin in the fall, they can be used to celebrate a variety of holidays and events. Bask in the autumn foliage, kick off the holiday season at Thanksgiving, visit the National Christmas Tree, ring in the New Year in style, or plan a romantic getaway for Valentine's Day. Featuring a wide range of styles and amenities, each hotel is distinguished by top-quality service, a dedicated staff, attention to detail, and a terrific location.

Date: 10/06/2016 - 16:00
Language: English
Firma: Marriott
Stadt: WASHINGTON, DC


