Library and Archives Canada to Launch Displays at Calgary's Glenbow

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Library and Archives Canada

Library and Archives Canada is pleased to announce that portraits and artworks from its collection will be on display in Calgary as of 2018.

A partnership agreement has just been concluded with Glenbow, allowing it to present five new exhibitions-one exhibition a year-in a room at the museum specifically dedicated to treasures from the national collection.

Library and Archives Canada is home to the country's largest collection of portraits-20,000 paintings, drawings and prints, 4 million photographs, several thousand cartoons, and 10,000 medals and philatelic records. These works from every era, some created by Canadian and international artists, and some by ordinary people, have stories for Canadians that will allow them to learn more about the people, events and objects that have shaped our country.

This collaboration with Glenbow-which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year-reflects the desire of Library and Archives Canada to increase its public visibility. The agreement is the first partnership involving the creation of designated spaces to showcase its national collection. Other similar agreements will follow.

Quotes

"I am pleased that this partnership with one of Canada's most dynamic museums will enable Canadians to discover works from our exceptional collection of documentary art. Being in the actual presence of these works evokes emotions that a digital experience can never replicate, and I am delighted that visitors to Glenbow will be able see this for themselves."

- Guy Berthiaume, Librarian and Archivist of Canada, Library and Archives Canada

"The portrait collection at Library and Archives Canada offers a moving and memorable glimpse of-literally-the faces of Canada, from the famous to the unknown. We are delighted to be working with Library and Archives Canada to share these remarkable works with western Canadians."

- Donna Livingstone, Glenbow President and CEO

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions. Stay connected with Library and Archives Canada on ((at)LibraryArchives), , and .

About Glenbow

As a key cultural cornerstone in Calgary for 50 years, Glenbow has surprised and engaged generations of Albertans and visitors to the province with remarkable connections between art, culture and the world around us. Glenbow provides us with a sense of place-what it means to live in this amazing landscape-and an appreciation for the legacy of the remarkable people and events that have shaped our community.

Contacts:



Media Relations

Library and Archives Canada

819-994-4589





More information:

http://www.archives.ca//



PressRelease by

Library and Archives Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/06/2016 - 16:15

Language: English

News-ID 499259

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Library and Archives Canada

Stadt: GATINEAU, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease