Government & Administration


Media Advisory: Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay to Discuss Trade Mission to Mexico

ID: 499260
(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be available for a media teleconference to speak about his first official visit to Mexico.

Contacts:
Guy Gallant
Director of Communications
The Office of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay
613-773-1059

Media Relations
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
613-773-7972
1-866-345-7972



http://www.agr.ca



Date: 10/06/2016
Firma: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


