VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) released a (HMI) report on the impact of the BC Foreign Buyers Tax (FBT) on the Vancouver housing market.On July 25, the BC Government announced t ...
MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- The Government of Canada is taking action, through collaborative science, to support the recovery of declining Atlantic salmon stocks on Canada's East Coast.Parliamentary Secretary Serge Cormier ...
GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Library and Archives CanadaLibrary and Archives Canada is pleased to announce that portraits and artworks from its collection will be on display in Calgary as of 2018.A partnership agreement has just been ...
OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at Sheridan College to announce infrastructure funding for the college and to highlight the benefits of the Go ...