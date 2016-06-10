Media Advisory: Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay to Discuss Trade Mission to Mexico

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be available for a media teleconference to speak about his first official visit to Mexico.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook:

Contacts:

Guy Gallant

Director of Communications

The Office of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

613-773-1059



Media Relations

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

613-773-7972

1-866-345-7972





More information:

http://www.agr.ca



PressRelease by

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/06/2016 - 16:27

Language: English

News-ID 499260

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease