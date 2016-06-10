HyperGrid Luminaries Share Expertise at IT/DevConnections

Speaking Session to Highlight HyperGrid's HyperForm "On-the-Fly" Containerization

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- , the pioneer in creating and delivering the world's first and only container based, application aware solution, today announced that its VP of Product, Amjad Afanah and VP of Engineering, Intesar Mohammed will lead a session at , to be held October 10-13 at the Aria in Las Vegas. HyperGrid will be located at stand G6.

Afanah and Mohammed's session, On-the-Fly Containerization of Enterprise Java & .NET Apps, is part of the "Solution track" of sessions and will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2016 from 10:15 am - 11:30 am in Bristlecone 10. Afanah and Mohammed will discuss how "Dockerizing" brownfield enterprise applications involves changes to application code/configuration and existing build processes. HyperGrid's HyperForm platform provides "on-the-fly" containerization of both Linux and Windows enterprise applications including Java, Oracle, .NET and transforms non-cloud-native applications into portable applications that take advantage of cloud scaling, storage redundancy and, deployment agility.

Afanah and Mohammed will cover the deployment automation of an enterprise Java application with PostgreSQL multi-host cluster set up for Master-Slave replication and automated storage management as well as the deployment automation of an Enterprise .NET application. They will demonstrate the application life-cycle management capabilities, post-provision including monitoring, alerts, continuous delivery, application backups, and more.

IT/ DevConnections touts itself as being the premier developer, DevOps and IT professionals' conference. At IT/DevConnections attendees will benefit from in-depth technical training delivered by in-the-trenches expert speakers and learn from their experiences and leave with solutions that solve today's technology challenges and prepare them for the future.

: A revolutionary new concept HyperConverged Infrastructure, HCI-as-a-Service ("HCIaaS") is the industry's first and only container-based application aware offering that brings the simplicity and ease-of-use of HCI together with a pay-as-you-consume pricing model that scales elastically. HCIaaS delivers "one-click" automated application deployment and management seamlessly across any cloud or container infrastructure. Enterprises can now enjoy all the benefits of the public cloud at better rates without fear of vendor lock-in. HCIaaS solves the key challenges of DevOps for Enterprises -- allowing for both traditional and cloud-native applications to be containerized, managed and deployed with a single tool, dramatically simplifying IT and bridging the needs of both developers and IT operators. HyperGrid solutions unleash innovation for the Digital Enterprise. HyperGrid is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. and its products and services are available through a global network of value-added resellers and partners.

