Alex Shender of Tower Research Capital Becomes Strategic Advisor on Tecnologika's Board of Directors

Shender and Other Tecnologika Executives Will Be Available to Discuss Latest Company News and Solution Initiatives at the FIA Expo 2016 in Chicago, October 18-20 Then in New York, October 23-30

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Financial markets focused technology provider, , announces today that Alex Shender, the former Chief Information Officer of leading high frequency trading firm, has been appointed to its advisory board as non-executive director. Shender will head up a strategic technology initiative, bringing together prominent and leading edge vendors from connectivity and market data providers to semiconductor and FPGA manufacturers to drive innovation and HFT focused solutions. He will also help Tecnologika launch a number of international opex based services for prop shops that want to access and scale their presence and infrastructure in markets that are new to them.

Shender joined TRC in 2000 and has had an instrumental influence in the company's technological direction, helping them to grow from a start up to a global market leader. Although he has stepped down from day-to-day operations at the firm, he will remain a partner.

"Alex has a wealth of experience within Fin-Tech and as a pioneer of the HFT industry, we're excited to welcome him as an advisor on our board of directors," states Joseph Castle, Co-Founder of Tecnologika and Subsidiaries. "As we continue to diversify our range of services and technology offerings, we believe that Alex's experience working in a rapidly scaling Fin-Tech firm along with our ambition for growth, will continue to develop Tecnologika as a one-stop-shop solutions provider for the capital markets industry, in Europe, the Americas, and Asia."

"As we grow on an international scale, we want to retain what makes our service great, namely our ability to minimize complexity within the supply chain and providing a reliable service," adds Nick Jordan, Co-Founder of Tecnologika and Subsidiaries. "We're excited to work with Alex, who understands the logistical challenges around deploying a wide range of technologies across multiple territories."

"I decided to step back from the day to day running at Tower Research because I missed the start-up culture," comments Shender. "I joined TRC when it had 13 employees over 15 years ago. I helped grow the company into a global organization with over 600 members on staff. I still believe in its vision and have full confidence the company will thrive moving forward, which is why I remain a partner to this day. I've worked with Joe, before he co-founded Tecnologika, and trusted what he's set out to achieve from day one. I have a great deal of respect for both Joe and Nick's approach to business, and seeing Tecnologika mature into an international organization with a start up culture still very much at its center makes me excited to join its board of directors. I look forward to contributing to the organization's future success."

FIA EXPO 2016



To schedule a meeting and learn more about Tecnologika's latest initiatives at the FIA Expo in Chicago, Illinois, October 18-20, contact our marketing manager at .

Tecnologika was founded in London in 2009 and since then has grown to have regional operations in the US and Singapore. They primarily provide low-latency and high performing infrastructure solutions, professional and managed services. They're also the team behind the world's first enterprise class, air-cooled, overclocked server range Race-Zero (RZ).

PressRelease by

Tecnologika

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/06/2016 - 17:00

Language: English

News-ID 499265

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Tecnologika

Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM





Number of hits: 25



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease