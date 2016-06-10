Host Analytics Named to the Constellation ShortList(TM) for Cloud Based Performance Management

Recognized as a Leading Offering for Early Adopters Pursuing Digital Transformation

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- , the leader in cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM), today announced it was named to the for Cloud Performance Management. With 52 percent of the Fortune 500 turning over since 2000, the formula for success has changed. Companies who want to differentiate themselves and perform at the highest levels are looking to digitize their operations. The companies included on the Constellation ShortList provide the key functionality and requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

Based on an evaluation of more than a dozen cloud performance management solutions, Host Analytics' was named to the ShortList for:

Rapid deployment and configuration of multi-tenant services

Agile budgeting, planning and forecasting capabilities

Flexible modeling capabilities

Rich data analysis and reporting tools

Compliant consolidation and statutory reporting capabilities

Single-suite approach with modern, intuitive interfaces

"We're honored to be recognized by Constellation Research for our commitment to providing CFOs and financial professionals with a flexible, cloud-based platform that enables them to deal with the complexities of their businesses digitally," said Ben Plummer, CMO, Host Analytics. "Our commitment to transforming finance into a strategic differentiator is why some of the fastest growing and most progressive companies have partnered with Host Analytics."

"Form must follow function in digital transformation. Once you craft the right digital business models, you'll need the right digital technologies for success," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "As organizations implement digital programs to disrupt an industry, employment of the right tools will determine whether or not the program is successful; each Constellation ShortList guides companies to the right technologies for their transformation initiatives."

Constellation advises early adopters using disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined by Constellation Research through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

Host Analytics is the leader in cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM), offering a suite of financial applications for modeling, planning, consolidation, reporting and analytics. World-class companies like NEC, Burlington Coat Factory and Sanmina trust Host Analytics to power their strategic financial processes. Host Analytics is a fast-growing, private company backed by leading venture capitalists and is headquartered in Silicon Valley with customers in over 90 countries.

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation's analysts serve as innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, and its of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and research coverage areas. The goal -- deliver to clients what they need to achieve valuable business results.

