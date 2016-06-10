       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Red8 Earns Commvault's MarketBuilder Designation

MarketBuilder Status Reflects Red8's Commitment, Experience and Expertise in Commvault Solutions

(firmenpresse) - COSTA MESA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Red8, the industry expert in architecting the software defined data center, today announced that it has joined Commvault's (NASDAQ: CVLT) Partner Advantage program at the Gold level with the invitation-only MarketBuilder designation. As a reseller in the program, Red8 has extensive experience implementing Commvault's data protection and information management solutions.

"Commvault is a leader in information management and we have been implementing its solutions for years as it provides great value to many organizations looking to maximize and protect their data," said Rob Cotter, CTO of Red8. "Being designated as a MarketBuilder validates our success, experience and expertise and brings advantages that we can pass onto our customers."

The MarketBuilder designation is by invitation only for high-value Partner Advantage Program members that demonstrate the highest level of commitment to building a self-sufficient data management practice. MarketBuilder partners receive customized support from dedicated Commvault representatives.

"Only a small percentage of our VARs and service providers qualify as MarketBuilders. Red8 is an ideal partner as it is a forward thinking organization with outstanding technology experience and a successful track record of implementing Commvault solutions that create immediate and long term value," said David Fisher, Vice President, Channel Sales, Commvault. "We are looking forward to working even more closely with Red8 on its continued success in helping enterprises enhance data protection and realize the positive impact of robust information management."

Red8 is a solutions architect and service provider that modernizes and streamlines IT platforms and environments for efficient, high performance results. By leveraging the leading edge technology from elite partners such as Commvault, Red8's team of experts are providing immediate and long-term measurable business value for clients.

Red8, a division of Insight Investments, LLC, is the industry expert in architecting the software defined data center. Many of America's most influential corporations in a variety of industries, such as, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and professional services, turn to Red8 for highly secure, efficient and effective data center, server, storage and network virtualization solutions. Red8's experienced team of technology professionals is the creative catalyst that turns future opportunities into real-world possibilities today. For more information visit .

