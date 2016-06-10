Showcasing Canada's Literature, Culture and Talent to the World at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2020

Canada will be the Guest of Honour at prestigious international event

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, along with Juergen Boos, President of the Frankfurt Book Fair, announced that Canada will be the Guest of Honour country at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2020. Minister Joly formally accepted the invitation today during a meeting with representatives from the Frankfurt Book Fair and book industry stakeholders.

The Frankfurt Book Fair serves as the largest global marketplace for publishers, retailers, librarians, editors and authors to network, generate new business, and buy and sell book rights and licences. The Fair is a central hub showcasing technology and innovation in the book publishing sector, with around 275,000 visitors and 10,000 media representatives attending each year.

As the Guest of Honour country, Canada will be responsible for designing and building a pavilion that will feature our country's rich talent and cultural diversity. The pavilion, which will occupy the Fair's main stage, will be filled with various Canadian cultural exhibitions; it will also offer programming such as author readings, dance, film and music that will promote Canadian artists and cultural entrepreneurs on the international scene.

Frankfurt 2020 will showcase Canadian culture and creativity in the world and provide an opportunity to expand export opportunities for the cultural sector and help increase our competitive position on the international stage.

Quotes

"Our Government is committed to ensuring that readers everywhere have access to a wide range of Canadian-authored books, and I look forward to showcasing Canada's book industry-as well as our country's artistic and cultural sector-at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2020. This is a fantastic opportunity to enable Canada's artists and cultural entrepreneurs to maximize their full export potential, to help increase their competitive position on the international stage, and to ensure long-term sustainability, which will contribute to Canada's overall economic and social prosperity."

- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Given the high levels of cultural exchange between Canada and Europe, we believe there is strong international interest in learning more about Canadian publishers, authors, culture and media. Canada brings to the world stage a strong commitment to its bilingual tradition and embraces the diverse immigrant cultures that contribute to its society. We are pleased that Canada accepts this invitation to showcase its rich literary, cultural and linguistic heritage to global industry representatives."

- Jurgen Boos, CEO and President of the Frankfurt Book Fair

"The Canadian publishing industry has worked united for the past three years for this project, so it is with great enthusiasm that we welcome this fantastic news. Frankfurt Book Fair is the international hub of the publishing world; being its Guest of Honour will provide extraordinary opportunities to showcase our world-class literature, books and Canadian culture."

- Caroline Fortin, Quebec-Amerique and President of the Frankfurt Book Fair 2020 Committee

"The Frankfurt Book Fair is one of the most important events of its kind in the world. As Guest of Honor in 2020, Canada will have the opportunity to showcase the literature and culture of its people. Reflecting its broad geography, multicultural nature, official bilingualism, and First Nation, Metis and Inuit contributions, we look forward to engaging with a whole new generation of fans for Canada's world-class literature and talented new authors."

- The Honourable Stephane Dion, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Quick Facts

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow us on , , , and .

Contacts:



Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155





More information:

http://www.pch.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Department of Canadian Heritage

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/06/2016 - 17:41

Language: English

News-ID 499270

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease