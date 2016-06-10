UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education Announces New Course for Predictive HR and Workforce Analytics

Course Instructor Offering a Free Webinar on This Topic on Oct. 19

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- The announces a new elective course in their high demand Predictive Analytics certificate program titled, "." Designed to help human resource professionals learn how to apply predictive analytics to the human resources department and workforce areas of a company, the course will also provide participants with the knowledge of how predictive analytics applications can improve a company's bottom line. A free led by course instructor, Greta Roberts is offered on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (PDT) to provide interested participants a glimpse into how HR and workforce leaders can utilize prediction to help improve the operational efficiency of any organization.

"With businesses seeing the benefit of utilizing predictive analytics in certain parts of the organization, it is only a matter of time that all cross functions of an organization realize the potential analytics can provide," said Dave Dimas, Ph.D., director of engineering, sciences, and information technology at UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education. "This course allows HR professionals the ability to navigate around the unique challenges presented when applying analytics techniques to the workforce."

Focusing on both business and technical frameworks, course participants can expect extensive course work associated with integrating predictive analytics in the workplace including identification factors, framing aspects, and successful deployment of solutions. The two-unit course emphasizes how to overcome organizational roadblocks, internal and external, effectively alter business direction and guide objectives back on track through analytical data application.

Instructor Greta Roberts is a recognized influencer in the predictive workforce analytics field. After co-founding Talent Analytics in 2001, Roberts formed the globally recognized leader in predicting an individual's performance before hiring, Talent Analytics, Corp. She has 15 years of experience in the development of solutions and Cloud platforms for prediction of employee/job candidate performance and flight risk.

"The use of predictive analytics to help solve workforce challenges will become more and more essential as business executives continue to see HR as a vital component to improving a company's bottom line," said Roberts. "This course is perfect for HR professionals seeking to optimize their work performance and take the next step for professional growth."

The at UCI Division of Continuing Education is a comprehensive online program designed for working adults within a wide range of professional backgrounds to develop the skills they need to succeed in the predictive analytics field. To learn more about the certificate program, please visit .

Registration is now open for the webinar and Predictive HR and Workforce Analytics course. For course registration and more information about the new elective, please visit . To register and learn more about the free expert webinar, please visit .

The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education provides open enrollment learning opportunities, serving adult students online, at the UCI campus, and at employer sites nationally and worldwide. Since 1962, the UCI Division of Continuing Education has offered open enrollment learning opportunities to the Orange County community, providing open access to the resources of the university, through certificate and specialized studies programs () and free, open educational resources (). Connect with UCI Division of Continuing Education on the institution's .

Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 28,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities, it's Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.

