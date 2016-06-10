JSA's Telecom Exchange (TEX) Announces Distinguished Line-Up of Industry Experts for CEO Roundtables at Upcoming LA Event

(firmenpresse) - MIDDLEBROOK, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- , founder and host of , the premier industry networking event where communications and technology meet, announces its participants and topics for its upcoming TEX LA event, November 14-15, 2016 at Montage, Beverly Hills. TEX LA features five CEO Roundtables, providing an opportunity for industry captains to share predictions for tech and telecom's future and participate in casual Q&A discussion moderated by industry analysts and journalists.

CEO Roundtable 1, "Virtual Reality & The Communications Ecosystem," moderated by , Editor & Creator, , explores the buzz around Virtual Reality, including impact, risks and opportunities on the communications ecosystem. Participants include , Chief Information Officer, ; , Vice President of Network Engineering, ; , President and Founder, .

CEO Roundtable 2, "IoT & the Data Center: Talking Cloud, Power & Performance," is moderated by , Founder & Editor, . This panel discussion explores how today's data center operators are enabling IoT and cloud; keys to managing technology advancements; effects on the networks colocated within; and what the new game rules are or should be moving forward to ensure highest quality performance. Panelists include , Vice President of Mission Critical Systems, ; , Director, and Managing Director, ; , Director, ; , Vice President of Strategic Marketing, ; , Chief Executive Officer, .

CEO Roundtable 3, "Smart Machines: Connected Cars, Robots & the Necessary Infrastructure," is moderated by , Editor in Chief, . This session explores the necessary infrastructure needed to ensure our sci-fi world of tomorrow becomes a reality and what the market opportunities, risks and challenges will be in this Brave New World. The panel includes seasoned technologists , Chief Technology Officer, and , Owner & Publisher, and Co-Founder, .

CEO Roundtable 4, "Silicon Valley and its Telecom Partners: Innovation; Timelines and Transparencies," is moderated by , President, , and welcomes panelists , SVP and Global GM Data Center Hosting, ; , Chief Executive Officer, ; , Chief Executive Officer, ; and , Chief Technology Officer, . These panelists will explore partnership expectations, including predictable processes for performance evaluations, reasonable timelines and tracking and support transparencies.

The final CEO Roundtable, "IoT & Cybersecurity: Risks in the Supply Chain, Privacy & Defense," is moderated by , Director of Emerging Telecoms, . This panel discusses risks inherent to IoT, need for security standards, and how we can better defend our privacy and our countries in the ever-looming threat of cyber attacks. Renowned panelists include , Vice President, Carrier & Service Provider Group, ; , President, CEO & Co-Founder, ; and , Chief Technology Officer, .

For more information, visit or email .

Celebrating more than a decade of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services for the tech and telecom industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for 2015 & 2016, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships, allowing us to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available -- with measurable return on investment.

Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top reporters, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom -- as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event, . We also feature client and marketplace news via (our video newsroom on YouTube), (our podcast channel on iHeartRadio), (our monthly panel discussions with top thought leaders), (our video newsletter) and (our industry blog). To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit .

Follow JSA on and .

Embedded Video Available:

MEDIA CONTACT:



Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629





More information:

http://www.jaymiescotto.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/06/2016 - 18:08

Language: English

News-ID 499273

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

Stadt: MIDDLEBROOK, VA





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease