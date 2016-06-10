United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. Announces the Addition of Dr. Arthur Halleran to the Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX VENTURE: UHO) ("UHO" or the "Corporation") announces the appointment of Dr. Arthur Halleran to the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

Dr. Halleran obtained a Ph.D. from the University of Calgary, Department of Geology & Geophysics and has over 30+ years of domestic and international experience in petroleum exploration and development. In addition, Dr. Halleran has extensive experience in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects. Previously, Dr. Halleran was a consulting geologist for Rally Energy Corp. and initiated the companies drilling program which discovered the prolific producing fractured reservoir trend and provided scientific data for a successful EOR recovery project. Dr. Halleran was part owner and Vice President Exploration for Canacol Energy Ltd., a company with interests in Colombia, Guyana and Brazil. During Dr. Halleran's tenure as VP, Canacol Energy acquired producing assets in Colombia and Brazil and participated in the discovery of one of the largest oil fields in Colombia in several years.

Since leaving the Corporation as CEO, in 2013, Dr. Halleran served as Vice President of Exploration & Development for United Hydrocarbon International Corp., a company with oil interests in African Rift System in Chad. Concurrently, Dr. Halleran has been reviewing and providing prospect consulting services to the Corporation on various prospective prospects in both North and South America.

Mr. Tim Turner, CEO, remarked that, "Dr. Halleran, with his extensive technical experience in EOR projects, will be an integral part of the Corporations plans going forward. We have always welcomed his input and would consider his technical experience to be a valuable addition to the Corporation's Board of Directors."

United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. () is a Canadian based corporation with management very experienced in the energy industry. United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. is publicly traded on TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: UHO). The Corporation's public filings may be found at .

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable Canadian and US securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based upon forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements and if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

