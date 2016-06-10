Tajiri Resources Corp.: Non-Brokered Private Placement of Up to CDN$800,000

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Tajiri") (TSX VENTURE: TAJ) reports that subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval by way of Non-Brokered Private Placement the Company will raise up to 8 million units, CDN$800,000.
Each unit will be priced at $0.10, and consist of one common share, and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will provide for the purchase of an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of 18 months from the closing date. The funds from the offering will be used to finalize several strategic property acquisitions in Guyana, South American, exploration costs and general corporate purposes. The offering is anticipated to close promptly, and may include insider participation. Fees will also be paid on a portion of the offering.
On Behalf of the Board,
Tajiri Resources Corp.
Graham Keevil, President, CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.
Contacts:
Tajiri Resources Corp.
Graham Keevil
President, CEO
604-642-0115 or Toll Free 866-345-0115
604-642-0116 (FAX)
More information:
http://www.tajiricorp.com
