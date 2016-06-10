Adaptive Insights Named a Leader by Independent Research Firm

Adaptive Suite Receives Highest Scores Possible in Usability and Integration and Data Quality

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in , today announced it is has also been named a leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. October 2016 report, . The report evaluated 10 vendors based on 36 criteria, including current offering, strategy, and market presence.

According to the report, Adaptive Insights' solution is "easy to use and has a straightforward planning and modeling capability that makes it faster and less costly to deploy than most EPM solutions." According to Forrester, Adaptive Insights is a good choice for both "medium-size organizations with a preference for SaaS as well as large companies looking for rapid time-to-value and planning flexibility."

"We believe being named a Leader in this report reinforces the significant impact cloud-based solutions are having on business-critical functions, such as finance," said Tom Bogan, CEO, Adaptive Insights. "Our top scores in the usability and integration and data quality criteria are, in our opinion, consistent with our continued focus to enable our customers -- finance and business users alike -- to access and analyze data from across the organization and maximize corporate performance."

The Adaptive Suite is cloud-based corporate performance management software (also known as enterprise performance management or EPM software) that delivers incredibly intuitive budgeting, planning, forecasting, reporting, and dashboards. Designed for finance and business users alike, it is accessible from anywhere and enables users to visualize performance, plan effectively, and monitor results.

Key to the widespread adoption of the Adaptive Suite is its unified, in-memory architecture, which provides real-time access to accurate information across the organization. The modern architecture stores one set of data in memory -- without requiring it to be "replicated" to multiple persistent stores -- which results in fast propagation of data for real-time analytics and reporting. This ensures accuracy and allows finance and business users alike to confidently operate from a single source of data. Today, more than 3,000 organizations worldwide use the Adaptive Suite for corporate performance management.

A complimentary copy of report is available for download today.

To learn more about the report, read the Adaptive Insights blog,

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in . Via its software as a service (SaaS) platform, the company offers capabilities for , , that empower finance, sales, and other business leaders with insight to drive true competitive advantage. The Adaptive Suite is sold direct or is available through Adaptive Insights' robust cloud CPM channel ecosystem of 200+ partners, including Accenture, Armanino, BDO, CohnReznick, Deloitte, Intacct, KPMG, McGladrey, Plex Systems, and Workday. NetSuite also offers Adaptive Planning as its NetSuite Financial Planning Module.

More than 3,000 companies in 85 countries use Adaptive Insights. These range from midsized companies and nonprofits to large corporations, including AAA, Boston Scientific, CORT, Epcor, NetSuite, Philips, P.F. Chang's, and Siemens. Adaptive Insights is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information, visit , the , and follow Adaptive Insights on , , , and .

Laura Pelkey

Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights

PALO ALTO, CA





