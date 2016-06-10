(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Reduce Turnaround Times with Casting Simulation Solution ESI ProCAST 2016
Latest Enhancements Help Increase Productivity for Gravity Casting and
High Pressure Die Casting
Paris, France - October 6, 2016 - ESI Group, a leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, announces the
new version of its casting simulation software ESI ProCAST; a Virtual
Manufacturing solution of ESI that enables foundries to improve the design and
quality of the parts they produce. With ESI ProCAST, they're able to predict
manufacturing defects early and without the need for costly physical try-out.
Consequently, they can correct part design and manufacturing processes well-
ahead of production, achieving lower scrap rates and delivering quality parts in
a consistent way. ProCAST 2016 promises even quicker turnaround times with new
workflows dedicated to Gravity Casting and High Pressure Die Casting. Set-up
time for gravity casting - the most widespread sand casting process - is reduced
to just a few minutes, while the workflow for high pressure die casting
addressed machine selection and bridges the gap between design and production to
deliver increased efficiency on the shop floor.
Casting simulation helps industrial manufacturers and foundries comply with new
and increasingly stringent market expectations and achieve the highest quality
and productivity possible. To that end, ESI ProCAST provides a complete
solution, covering all casting processes and the alloys used in diverse industry
sectors and the latest 2016 version focuses on key industrial challenges
specifically related to sand, investment and die casting processes in the
automotive, aerospace and heavy industries.
In regard to sand casting processes, ESI
Image: Fully digital Colosio casting ProCAST 2016 has been enriched with a
machines - for die casting of dedicated workflow for gravity casting;
aluminum, brass, zinc and magnesium enabling simulation set-up within
alloys. minutes. Taking all process parameters
into account to deliver highly precise
results, this step-by-step approach can
be customized to fit any foundry's
specific requirements and processes,
delivering improved usability when
repeating tasks. The new functionality
is easy to use and can be mastered by
any foundry man within a few days.
Another notable enhancement to ESI ProCAST 2016 is the introduction of the
machine selection workflow that draws on a dedicated database for High Pressure
Die Casting (HPDC) machines, including the Colosio machines. The new
functionality enables the user to define the operating point and operating zone
for any machine, using the Pressure (P)-Flow Rate(Q)² graph. This information is
linked to ProCAST's solver to achieve virtual piston control in real time.
Enabling a user to set-up parameters just as on the real machine, this
enhancement provides a considerable time gain for process-design, and delivers
the possibility to run a virtual benchmark and select the appropriate machine
for specific jobs.
"Finally, a die casting machine and a simulation software are able to
communicate properly to facilitate the lives of foundries. Transforming reality
into virtual and vice versa is no longer just a project, but a reality for all
our customers," says Davide Colosio, CEO of Colosio S.r.l
Image: Pressure(P)-Flow Rate(Q)² Graph, as seen in ESI ProCAST, showing the
operating point & operating zone on a Colosio PFO 750 machine.
Image: ESI ProCAST simulation results using the new Real Time Piston Control
feature.
About ESI Group
ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services.
Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in
helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtually
replicating the fabrication, assembly and testing of products in different
environments. Today, coupled with Virtual Reality, animated by systems models,
and benefiting from data analytics, Virtual Prototyping becomes immersive and
interactive: ESI's clients can bring their products to life, ensuring reliable
performance, serviceability and maintainability. ESI solutions help world-
leading OEM's and innovative companies make sure that their products will pass
certification tests - before any physical prototype is built - and that new
products are competitive in their market space. Virtual Prototyping addresses
the emerging need for products to be smart and autonomous and supports
industrial manufacturers in their digital transformation.
Today, ESI's customer base spans nearly every industry sector. The company
employs about 1100 high-level specialists worldwide to address the needs of
customers in more than 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.esi-
group.com/
