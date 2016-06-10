Reduce Turnaround Times with Casting Simulation Solution ESI ProCAST 2016

Latest Enhancements Help Increase Productivity for Gravity Casting and

High Pressure Die Casting



Paris, France - October 6, 2016 - ESI Group, a leading innovator in Virtual

Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, announces the

new version of its casting simulation software ESI ProCAST; a Virtual

Manufacturing solution of ESI that enables foundries to improve the design and

quality of the parts they produce. With ESI ProCAST, they're able to predict

manufacturing defects early and without the need for costly physical try-out.

Consequently, they can correct part design and manufacturing processes well-

ahead of production, achieving lower scrap rates and delivering quality parts in

a consistent way. ProCAST 2016 promises even quicker turnaround times with new

workflows dedicated to Gravity Casting and High Pressure Die Casting. Set-up

time for gravity casting - the most widespread sand casting process - is reduced

to just a few minutes, while the workflow for high pressure die casting

addressed machine selection and bridges the gap between design and production to

deliver increased efficiency on the shop floor.



Casting simulation helps industrial manufacturers and foundries comply with new

and increasingly stringent market expectations and achieve the highest quality

and productivity possible. To that end, ESI ProCAST provides a complete

solution, covering all casting processes and the alloys used in diverse industry

sectors and the latest 2016 version focuses on key industrial challenges

specifically related to sand, investment and die casting processes in the

automotive, aerospace and heavy industries.



In regard to sand casting processes, ESI



Image: Fully digital Colosio casting ProCAST 2016 has been enriched with a

machines - for die casting of dedicated workflow for gravity casting;

aluminum, brass, zinc and magnesium enabling simulation set-up within

alloys. minutes. Taking all process parameters

into account to deliver highly precise

results, this step-by-step approach can

be customized to fit any foundry's

specific requirements and processes,

delivering improved usability when

repeating tasks. The new functionality

is easy to use and can be mastered by

any foundry man within a few days.







Another notable enhancement to ESI ProCAST 2016 is the introduction of the

machine selection workflow that draws on a dedicated database for High Pressure

Die Casting (HPDC) machines, including the Colosio machines. The new

functionality enables the user to define the operating point and operating zone

for any machine, using the Pressure (P)-Flow Rate(Q)² graph. This information is

linked to ProCAST's solver to achieve virtual piston control in real time.

Enabling a user to set-up parameters just as on the real machine, this

enhancement provides a considerable time gain for process-design, and delivers

the possibility to run a virtual benchmark and select the appropriate machine

for specific jobs.



"Finally, a die casting machine and a simulation software are able to

communicate properly to facilitate the lives of foundries. Transforming reality

into virtual and vice versa is no longer just a project, but a reality for all

our customers," says Davide Colosio, CEO of Colosio S.r.l





Image: Pressure(P)-Flow Rate(Q)² Graph, as seen in ESI ProCAST, showing the

operating point & operating zone on a Colosio PFO 750 machine.





Image: ESI ProCAST simulation results using the new Real Time Piston Control

feature.





For more information about ESI ProCAST, please visit www.esi-group.com/casting

or contact your nearest ESI office.



Join ESI's customer portal myESI to get continuously updated product

information, tips & tricks, view the online training schedule and access

selected software downloads: https://myesi.esi-group.com



For more ESI news, visit: www.esi-group.com/press



ESI Group - Media Relations

Céline Gallerne

Celine.Gallerne(at)esi-group.com

+33 1 41 73 58 46



For additional information, please feel free to contact our international

communications team:



North America Germany, Austria, Switzerland South America

Natasha Petrous Alexandra Lawrenz Daniela Galoflo

+1 248 3818 661 +49 6102 2067 183 +55 11 3031 6221





China Italy Japan

Yuxiang Guo Maddalena Marinucci Nozomi Suzuki

+86 (0)10 18500685938 +39 051 633 5577 +81 363818486





France Spain South Korea

Gaëlle Lecomte Monica Arroyo Prieto Gyeong Hee Lee

+33 4 7814 1210 +34 914840256 +822 3660 4507



Eastern Europe Russia

Lucie Sebestova Natalia Nesvetova

+420 511188875 +7 343 311 0233







About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services.

Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in

helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtually

replicating the fabrication, assembly and testing of products in different

environments. Today, coupled with Virtual Reality, animated by systems models,

and benefiting from data analytics, Virtual Prototyping becomes immersive and

interactive: ESI's clients can bring their products to life, ensuring reliable

performance, serviceability and maintainability. ESI solutions help world-

leading OEM's and innovative companies make sure that their products will pass

certification tests - before any physical prototype is built - and that new

products are competitive in their market space. Virtual Prototyping addresses

the emerging need for products to be smart and autonomous and supports

industrial manufacturers in their digital transformation.

Today, ESI's customer base spans nearly every industry sector. The company

employs about 1100 high-level specialists worldwide to address the needs of

customers in more than 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.esi-

group.com/

Follow ESI







More information:

http://www.esi-group.com



