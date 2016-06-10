GAM appoints new Group Head of Communications

* Larissa Alghisi Rubner, Group Head of Communications, to leave GAM

* Elena Logutenkova to lead GAM's communications function effective 1 November

2016



GAM announced today that Larissa Alghisi Rubner, Group Head of Communications,

has decided to leave GAM to pursue new opportunities. She will remain on the

Group Management Board until the end of October 2016 and support the company in

the following months during a period of transition. Elena Logutenkova, Senior

Communications Manager with GAM in Zurich since 2015 and previously a highly-

regarded finance reporter at Bloomberg News, will be appointed as Group Head of

Communications effective 1 November 2016.



Alexander Friedman, Group CEO of GAM, said: "Larissa joined GAM shortly after

the company's independent listing to build our corporate communications function

and accomplished this goal successfully. We would like to thank Larissa for her

many contributions over the past six years and for building a strong in-house

communications team, which allows for a seamless succession. Elena has a deep

understanding of the investment industry and well recognised experience in

financial journalism. I am confident that under her leadership the

communications team will continue to effectively support our strategy and our

profile as a thought leader in active asset management."





For more information please contact:



Media Relations:

London: +44 (0) 207 393 86 56

Zurich: +41 (0) 58 426 62 65



Investor Relations:

Zurich: +41 (0) 58 426 31 36



Visit us at: www.gam.com

Follow us on: Twitter, LinkedIn and XING







About GAM



GAM is one of the world's leading independent, pure-play asset managers. It

provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial

intermediaries and private investors under two brands: GAM and Julius Baer

Funds. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling

services, which include management company and other support services to third-

party asset managers. GAM employs over 1,000 people in 11 countries with

investment centres in London, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Lugano and Milan. The

investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network.



Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is a

component of the Swiss Market Index Mid (SMIM) with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group

has assets under management of CHF 113.5 billion (USD 116.5 billion) as at 30

June 2016.



Press Release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/142256/R/2047395/765289.pdf







More information:

http://www.gam.com



