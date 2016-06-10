GAM appoints new Group Head of Communications

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Larissa Alghisi Rubner, Group Head of Communications, to leave GAM
* Elena Logutenkova to lead GAM's communications function effective 1 November
2016
GAM announced today that Larissa Alghisi Rubner, Group Head of Communications,
has decided to leave GAM to pursue new opportunities. She will remain on the
Group Management Board until the end of October 2016 and support the company in
the following months during a period of transition. Elena Logutenkova, Senior
Communications Manager with GAM in Zurich since 2015 and previously a highly-
regarded finance reporter at Bloomberg News, will be appointed as Group Head of
Communications effective 1 November 2016.
Alexander Friedman, Group CEO of GAM, said: "Larissa joined GAM shortly after
the company's independent listing to build our corporate communications function
and accomplished this goal successfully. We would like to thank Larissa for her
many contributions over the past six years and for building a strong in-house
communications team, which allows for a seamless succession. Elena has a deep
understanding of the investment industry and well recognised experience in
financial journalism. I am confident that under her leadership the
communications team will continue to effectively support our strategy and our
profile as a thought leader in active asset management."
About GAM
GAM is one of the world's leading independent, pure-play asset managers. It
provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial
intermediaries and private investors under two brands: GAM and Julius Baer
Funds. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling
services, which include management company and other support services to third-
party asset managers. GAM employs over 1,000 people in 11 countries with
investment centres in London, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Lugano and Milan. The
investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network.
Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is a
component of the Swiss Market Index Mid (SMIM) with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group
has assets under management of CHF 113.5 billion (USD 116.5 billion) as at 30
June 2016.
