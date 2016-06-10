(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Press Release
6 October 2016 - N° 24
SCOR is named
"North American Life Reinsurer of the Year 2016"
by Reactions Magazine
For the second consecutive year, SCOR is named "North American Reinsurer of the
Year" at the Reactions Magazine North America awards.
This award confirms SCOR's reinforced leadership in the US individual Life
market. SCOR has a very strong franchise in the US, offering a full range of
solutions to support insurers, from managing their mortality risk exposures to
optimizing their balance sheet and capital position. SCOR also helps its
American clients to grow their business with its market-leading Velogica©
automated underwriting system.
Paolo De Martin, CEO of SCOR Global Life, comments: "We are very proud to be
granted this prestigious award for the second year in a row. We embarked on a
challenging journey five years ago, acquiring Transamerica Re and then Generali
USA's life reinsurance activities; we managed to take the best of both
structures and combine it with our existing business to build a leading
franchise. I am delighted that the industry recognized that we are consistently
delivering the highest level of service to our clients. Going forward, bringing
differentiating solutions to the market remains at the core of SCOR's "Vision in
Action" new strategic plan".
*
* *
Contact details
Marie-Laurence Bouchon
Group Head of Communications
+33 (0)1 58 44 76 10
mbouchon(at)scor.com
Bertrand Bougon
Head of Investor Relations
& Rating Agencies
+33 (0)1 58 44 71 68
bbougon(at)scor.com
http://www.scor.com/
SCOR photo gallery
Twitter: (at)SCOR_SE
Forward-looking statements
SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC)
Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-.looking
statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding
to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include
"forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are
predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on
certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to
a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically
identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate",
"assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may
increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or
conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and
"could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by
their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from
any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other
hand.
Please refer to the 2015 reference document filed on 4 March 2016 under number
D.16-0108 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR's
website www.scor.com (the "Document de Référence"), for a description of certain
important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the
SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and
disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to
significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in
interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes
in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial
strength or other ratings.
The Group's financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and
interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial
information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim
period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". The Group's financial
information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and
approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a
set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim
Financial Reporting".
