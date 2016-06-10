SCOR is named "North American Life Reinsurer of the Year 2016" by Reactions Magazine

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Press Release

6 October 2016 - N° 24





SCOR is named



"North American Life Reinsurer of the Year 2016"



by Reactions Magazine











For the second consecutive year, SCOR is named "North American Reinsurer of the

Year" at the Reactions Magazine North America awards.







This award confirms SCOR's reinforced leadership in the US individual Life

market. SCOR has a very strong franchise in the US, offering a full range of

solutions to support insurers, from managing their mortality risk exposures to

optimizing their balance sheet and capital position. SCOR also helps its

American clients to grow their business with its market-leading Velogica©

automated underwriting system.







Paolo De Martin, CEO of SCOR Global Life, comments: "We are very proud to be

granted this prestigious award for the second year in a row. We embarked on a

challenging journey five years ago, acquiring Transamerica Re and then Generali

USA's life reinsurance activities; we managed to take the best of both

structures and combine it with our existing business to build a leading

franchise. I am delighted that the industry recognized that we are consistently

delivering the highest level of service to our clients. Going forward, bringing

differentiating solutions to the market remains at the core of SCOR's "Vision in

Action" new strategic plan".











*



* *











Contact details







Marie-Laurence Bouchon



Group Head of Communications



+33 (0)1 58 44 76 10



mbouchon(at)scor.com













Bertrand Bougon



Head of Investor Relations



& Rating Agencies



+33 (0)1 58 44 71 68



bbougon(at)scor.com







http://www.scor.com/



SCOR photo gallery



Twitter: (at)SCOR_SE















Forward-looking statements







SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC)

Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-.looking

statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding

to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include

"forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are

predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on

certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to

a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically

identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate",

"assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may

increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or

conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and

"could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by

their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from

any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other

hand.



Please refer to the 2015 reference document filed on 4 March 2016 under number

D.16-0108 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR's

website www.scor.com (the "Document de Référence"), for a description of certain

important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the

SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and

disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to

significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in

interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes

in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial

strength or other ratings.



The Group's financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and

interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial

information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim

period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". The Group's financial

information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and

approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a

set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim

Financial Reporting".













SCOR Press Release:

http://hugin.info/143549/R/2047428/765318.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: SCOR via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.scor.com/en.html



PressRelease by

SCOR

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/06/2016 - 17:50

Language: English

News-ID 499281

Character count: 5891

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SCOR

Stadt: Paris





Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease