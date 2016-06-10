UPDATE ON APPROVAL PROCESS OF THE LENIENCY AGREEMENT

October 6, 2016



Further to the decision on September 1, 2016 of the Brazilian Fifth Chamber for

Coordination and Review and Anti-corruption ("Fifth Chamber") to refer the

Leniency Agreement of July 15, 2016 to a new prosecutor within the Public

Prosecutor's Office (Ministério Público Federal - "MPF") for further review,

consideration, and next steps, both the General Counsel for the Republic

(Advocacia Geral da União - "AGU") and the MPF filed appeals.



The Fifth Chamber convened today to review its decision on the basis of the

appeals filed by the AGU and MPF. The Company learned that the Fifth Chamber has

confirmed its decision of September 1, 2016 in which the Leniency Agreement as

per the current terms was not approved, and referred the matter, including

review of the appeals filed by the AGU and the MPF, to the Higher Council of the

MPF (Conselho Institutional) for further consideration and decision. The Higher

Council is an institutional body within the MPF, in which prosecutors from all

seven Chambers of the MPF are represented.



The Company will provide a summary update through appropriate means of the

decision of the Fifth Chamber once it has received and reviewed the decision.



The Company remains committed to engage with all relevant authorities until the

Leniency Agreement is approved by the Fifth Chamber and the Company has been

notified thereof. Such notification will make the Leniency Agreement, duly

signed with Brazilian Ministry of Transparency, Oversight and Control

(Ministério da Transparência, Fiscalização e Controle - "MTFC"), the MPF, the

AGU, and Petrobras, binding upon the parties. Until then, the Company is not

under any obligation to make payments under the Leniency Agreement.



The Leniency Agreement further remains subject to review by the Federal Court of



Accounts (Tribunal de Contas da União - "TCU"), which is not a condition

precedent to the Leniency Agreement.



It is currently not possible to predict the timing or final outcome of these

developments, and the Company will update the market accordingly.



Corporate Profile



SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company that is headquartered in

Amsterdam. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies that

collectively with SBM Offshore N.V. form the SBM Offshore group ("the Company").



SBM Offshore provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy

industry, over the full product life-cycle. The Company is market leading in

leased floating production systems with multiple units currently in operation

and has unrivalled operational experience in this field. The Company's main

activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life

extension of Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels. These

are either owned and operated by SBM Offshore and leased to its clients or

supplied on a turnkey sale basis.



As of December 31, 2015, Group companies employed approximately 7,000 people

worldwide. Full time company employees (4,900) are spread over five regional

centers, eleven operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels. A

further 2,100 are working for the joint ventures with several construction

yards. Please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.



The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns

investments are separate entities. In this communication "SBM Offshore" is

sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V.

and its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by

identifying the particular company or companies.



The Management Board

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, October 6, 2016





+-----------------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Financial Calendar | Date | Year |

+-----------------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Trading Update 3Q 2016 - Press Release | November 9 | 2016 |

+-----------------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders | November 30 | 2016 |

+-----------------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Full-Year 2016 Earnings - Press Release | February 8 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Annual General Meeting of Shareholders | April 13 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Trading Update 1Q 2017 - Press Release | May 10 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Half-Year 2017 Earnings - Press Release | August 8 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------------+-------------+------+





For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Nicolas D. Robert

Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +31 (0) 20 2363 126



Mobile: +31 (0) 6 5461 2410



E-mail: nicolas.robert(at)sbmoffshore.com



Website: www.sbmoffshore.com







Media Relations

Vincent Kempkes

Head of Communications

Telephone: +31 (0) 20 2363 170



Mobile: +31 (0) 6 25 68 71 67



E-mail: vincent.kempkes(at)sbmoffshore.com



Website: www.sbmoffshore.com





Disclaimer



This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article

7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Some of the statements contained in

this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations

and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views and

assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could

cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in

such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks

and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of the

Company's business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking

statements. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the

use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "may", "will", "should",

"would be", "expects" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or the negative

thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by

discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Should one or more of these

risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this

release as anticipated, believed, or expected. SBM Offshore NV does not intend,

and does not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or

forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent

events or circumstances. Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer

to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.





