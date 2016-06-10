The Trade Desk Inc. Named to Crain's New York Business 2016 Best Places to Work in New York City

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in New York City. This survey and awards program identifies, recognizes and honors the best employers in New York City, benefiting the city's economy, workforce and businesses. Crain's New York Business launched the recognition program nine years ago, and today, it is a joint effort of Crain's New York Business and Best Companies Group. This year's list comprises 100 organizations.

"We're so thrilled to be named to Best Places to Work for a third year in a row," said Jeff Green, founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. "This has been a year of immense growth for our New York Team and beyond, recently culminating in our debut as a publicly-traded company."

Kayla Vatalaro, New York-based Director of Talent Acquisition, added, "We have a dedicated team in New York and across the globe who focus on creating an innovative and collaborative environment for our employees, while also bringing on new members who embody the same tenacity, creativity and grit that our current team possesses. Receiving this award for a third year in a row is a great reinforcement that the New York City area realizes how important culture is here at The Trade Desk."

Crain's New York Business will report, publish and promote the numerical rankings online at crainsnewyork.com Friday, Dec. 2 and in Crain's New York Business' print edition Monday, Dec. 5. The data was supplied by contracted independent research firm Best Companies Group, which is responsible for the entire registration and survey process, analysis of the data and final rankings. Crain's New York Business only reports on the results of the data provided by Best Companies Group.

Companies from across all five boroughs participated in the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in New York City. The first part (25% of the ranking) consisted of evaluating each nominated organization's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part (75% of the ranking) involved an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. For more information on the Best Places to Work in New York City program, visit .

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and, social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

For more than 25 years, Crain's New York Business has been the award-winning news source for New York's business leaders, telling the story of the New York economy, while serving as a voice and advocate for the city's business community. Reporting through the prism of business, Crain's helps its readers stay on top of the inner workings of New York's economic and political ecosystem, by uncovering new business opportunities and creating connections with the broader New York business community at our events, online, in print and through our newsletters.

Best Companies Group (BCG) is dedicated to establishing "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies" and "Best Employers" programs to identify and recognize workplaces that nurture a superior level of employee satisfaction and engagement. BCG researches the dynamics and characteristics of employers in numerous geographic regions and industries, both nationally and internationally, and then produces annual "Best" lists of the organizations that are leading the way in defining the employee experience of the 21st century.

