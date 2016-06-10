Echo Global Logistics Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, October 26, 2016

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced today that it will release third quarter 2016 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2016.

Douglas R. Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; David Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kyle Sauers, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on October 26, 2016 to discuss results.

: Please call 877-303-6235 (toll free) or 631-291-4837 (toll) and reference "Echo Global Logistics."

: A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Echo website, , for one year following the call.

: Please call 855-859-2056 (toll free) or 404-537-3406 (toll) and enter conference ID 94978638. The audio replay will be available through November 3, 2016.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 30,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: .

ECHO: Corporate

Kyle Sauers

Chief Financial Officer

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-7695



Zach Jecklin

Director of Finance



Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2046







Christopher Clemmensen

SVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132





