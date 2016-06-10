(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced today that it will release third quarter 2016 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2016.
Douglas R. Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; David Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kyle Sauers, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on October 26, 2016 to discuss results.
: Please call 877-303-6235 (toll free) or 631-291-4837 (toll) and reference "Echo Global Logistics."
: A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Echo website, , for one year following the call.
: Please call 855-859-2056 (toll free) or 404-537-3406 (toll) and enter conference ID 94978638. The audio replay will be available through November 3, 2016.
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 30,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: .
ECHO: Corporate
Kyle Sauers
Chief Financial Officer
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-7695
Zach Jecklin
Director of Finance
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2046
Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132
More information:
http://www.echo.com
Date: 10/06/2016 - 20:01
Language: English
News-ID 499293
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Echo Global Logistics
Stadt: CHICAGO, IL
Number of hits: 66
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.782
|Registriert Heute:
|8
|Registriert Gestern:
|16
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|216
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.