Drone Industry Experts and Major Firms Are Set to Present at the Arizona UAS Summit & Expo

The UAS Summit & Expo Agenda Reveals the Impact of UAS to Arizona and Southwestern U.S.

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- announced the preliminary agenda this week for the . Taking place November 7-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona and in collaboration with the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation (AREDF), the agenda focuses on the current impact of unmanned aircraft systems and the future opportunities for Arizona and the greater southwestern U.S. Focused on both small and large unmanned aircraft systems, the three-day event will provide comprehensive presentations about the regional commercial markets in need of UAS support, as well as testing activities and ongoing government-led UAV operations and achievements.

"The agenda the program committee produced gives great insight into the increasing commercialization of the UAS and UAV industries in the southwestern region and the impact it has on the rest of the U.S.," says Luke Geiver, program director for the UAS Summit and editor of UAS Magazine.

The Arizona UAS Summit agenda will highlight in-depth analysis and timely presentations on the following:

State dignitaries and leaders ready to talk

The Southwest's best UAV companies

Regional research updates on UAS technology and deployment strategies

End-user and prospective client feedback

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

U.S. Department of Customs and Border Protection

Region's commitments and plans for UAS

The event will also feature presentations on the future use of UAVs for border protection and highlight stories of first time achievements for the industry, such as performing night flights or flying over crowds.

"The event is taking place in the largest government-based UAS center in the world and offers great insight in furthering the breakout of commercial UAS activities and the continuation of mission critical UAS operations expansions," says Geiver. "With more than 1,200 aerospace companies in the state, the expo will unite industry end-users and interested parties looking to understand the complexities and immense opportunities present in the UAS industry."

"The large UAS presence in Arizona makes it the perfect location for a Summit," says John Nelson, marketing and sales director for . "Having the summit in Scottsdale, Arizona gives attendees the ability to see both government-led and commercial UAS achievements and opportunities for the future."

For commercial manufacturers and operators, is the only quarterly publication, exclusively highlighting the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine's readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.

