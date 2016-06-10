AMD to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Results on October 20, 2016

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that it will webcast its earnings conference call on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 at 5 p.m. EDT / 2 p.m. PDT to discuss the results of its fiscal third quarter ended Sept. 24, 2016. All interested parties will have the opportunity to listen to the real-time audio webcast of the teleconference over the internet through AMD's website at . An archive of the webcast will be available for approximately one year after the conference call.

For more than 45 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies -- the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms, and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) , , and pages.

Drew Prairie

512-602-4425





Ruth Cotter

408-749-3887





More information:

http://www.amd.com



PressRelease by

Advanced Micro Devices

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/06/2016 - 20:15

Language: English

News-ID 499297

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Advanced Micro Devices

Stadt: SUNNYVALE, CA





Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease