Brian Olsen Named President of Esterline Engineered Materials

Olsen Has Decades of Manufacturing Expertise and Proven Business Leadership Skills

(firmenpresse) - BELLEVUE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Esterline Corporation () (NYSE: ESL), a leading global specialty manufacturer primarily serving the aerospace and defense markets, today announced the selection of Brian Olsen to serve as President for the company's Engineered Materials business group within its Advanced Materials segment. Esterline Engineered Materials currently has seven manufacturing operations in the US, Mexico, and the UK, serving aerospace, defense, and industrial end markets.

Esterline CEO Curtis Reusser said, "Brian's track record of effectively managing growth, driving strategy and key business metrics, and building business relationships with customers and employees is impressive. I know he will be able to utilize that experience as a part of our team to guide and grow our Esterline Engineered Materials businesses."

Olsen spent nearly ten years with LMI Aerospace, most recently serving as President for their $50 million Engineering Services division. Other experience includes high-level leadership roles with Milgard Manufacturing and Goodrich, where he led a $180 million business division. He has also served as President for both a private aircraft MRO business and a marine manufacturing company, managing the growth of both start-up companies and global operations. In his various management roles, Olsen has successfully led multiple business turnarounds, accomplished improved profitability and sales growth, reduced employee turnover, and grown market share with new and innovative products.

Olsen has a B.A. in business administration with a concentration in finance and marketing from the University of Washington Foster School of Business.

Esterline Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industry specializing in three core areas: Advanced Materials; Avionics & Controls; and Sensors & Systems. With annual sales of approximately $2 billion, Esterline employs roughly 13,000 people worldwide.

Operations within the Advanced Materials segment focus on technologies including high-temperature-resistant materials and components used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes, and combustible ordnance and electronic warfare countermeasure products.

Operations within the Avionics & Controls segment focus on technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft and similar devices for land- and sea-based military vehicles, cockpit displays and integration systems, flight training and simulation equipment, secure communications systems, specialized medical equipment, and other high-end industrial applications.

The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, specialized harsh-environment connectors, electrical power distribution equipment, and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers.

Image Available:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3064907



PressRelease by

Esterline Technologies

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/06/2016 - 20:30

Language: English

News-ID 499298

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Esterline Technologies

Stadt: BELLEVUE, WA





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease