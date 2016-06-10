Gaming Laboratories International (GLI(R)) Authorized to Test for the New York State Gaming Commission

(firmenpresse) - LAKEWOOD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- has been authorized by the New York State Gaming Commission to perform independent testing and certification for gaming equipment in the state of New York.

GLI has also been authorized to conduct inspection and certification for the following categories:

Games and game variations

Gaming devices and their modifications

Gaming associated equipment and their modifications

Cashless wagering systems and their modifications

Inter-casino linked systems and their modifications

Mobile gaming systems and their modifications

Interactive gaming systems and their modifications

With this authorization now in place, GLI is actively performing testing and certification for the New York State Gaming Commission and will be releasing results soon. We look forward to continuing our relationship with New York as they progress through this important market expansion. GLI wishes to thank the New York State Gaming Commission and their staff for their ongoing professionalism and support.

For more information, please contact your local Client Service Representative or visit .

Gaming Laboratories International, LLC delivers the highest quality land-based, lottery and iGaming testing and assessment services. GLI's laboratory locations are found on six continents, and the company holds U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC 17025, 17020, and 17065 standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. For more information, visit .

Christie Eickelman

Vice President of Global Marketing

+1 (702) 914-2220





