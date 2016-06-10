JLL Appoints Ryan Severino Chief Economist

Expertise Adds Economic Analysis to JLL's Research Program

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- (NYSE: JLL) today announced the appointment of economics expert Ryan Severino as Chief Economist to direct macroeconomic analysis and property forecasting for JLL as an integrated component of the company's research program.

In this newly created role, Severino will be responsible for analyzing key global and regional macroeconomic, demographic and industry trends and indicators to predict implications for the commercial real estate market. Severino also will leverage his expertise to produce customized advisory projects for clients. He will be a member of JLL's research leadership team reporting to Ben Breslau, Managing Director, Americas Research.

"Ryan joins JLL with impressive credentials in real estate research, modelling and economics, and will be key to expanding our analytical and predictive capabilities for clients," said Breslau. "His ability to evaluate economic and real estate indicators and translate them into meaningful and actionable recommendations will elevate the intelligence our research organization brings to our company and clients."

Severino's original research has appeared in publications including The Real Estate Finance Journal and Wharton Real Estate Review. His expertise has also been cited in publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Economist and Financial Times.

He joins JLL from Reis Inc., where he served as Director of Research and Senior Economist. He also held research leadership roles at MetLife Real Estate Investments, Starwood Capital Group and Prudential Real Estate Investors. Severino teaches economics and portfolio, risk and investment management at Columbia University and New York University.

"I am excited to bring my nearly two decades of economics, investment and research experience to JLL, and to be part of the largest professional research group in the real estate industry," said Severino. "I look forward to expanding JLL's efforts to create value for clients through accurate data, market intelligence and innovative thinking in the Americas and around the world."

Severino earned a Bachelor of Science degree with majors in finance and Japanese from Georgetown University and a Master of International Affairs degree with a focus on finance and economics at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs. He is a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) Institute and a CFA charterholder, as well as a member of the American Economic Association, National Association for Business Economics and the Urban Land Institute.

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a professional services and investment management firm offering specialized real estate services to clients seeking increased value by owning, occupying and investing in real estate. A Fortune 500 company with annual fee revenue of $5.2 billion and gross revenue of $6.0 billion, JLL has more than 280 corporate offices, operates in more than 80 countries and has a global workforce of more than 60,000. On behalf of its clients, the firm provides management and real estate outsourcing services for a property portfolio of 4.0 billion square feet, or 372 million square meters, and completed $138 billion in sales, acquisitions and finance transactions in 2015. Its investment management business, LaSalle Investment Management, has $59.1 billion of real estate assets under management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit .

