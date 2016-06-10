Brookfield Residential 2016 Third Quarter Results Conference Call Notice

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. ("Brookfield Residential" or the "Company") today announced that its 2016 third quarter results will be released after market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2016. The financial results and information relating to the 2016 third quarter will be posted on the Company's website at BrookfieldResidential.com.

Current holders and beneficial owners of, and prospective investors in, Brookfield Residential's debt securities, securities analysts, market makers and other interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call on Friday, October 28, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) to discuss the Company's results of operations during the third quarter of 2016 and current business initiatives with members of senior management. To participate in the live conference call from North America, dial 1.800.319.4610 and if you reside outside of North America, dial 1.604.638.5340.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com or Brookfield.com.

