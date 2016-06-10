Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) announces its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.50 per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2016 to shareholders of record as at October 19, 2016. The ex-dividend date is October 17, 2016.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. designates the entire amount of this taxable dividend to be an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time. Please contact your tax advisor if you have any questions with regards to the designation of the eligible dividend.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("OFGI") conducts most of its operations through its wholly- owned subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts and offers foreign currency exchange services. OFGI also offers private health services plans through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc. and operates an ATM business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia ATM Inc.

OFGI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

Contacts:

Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Rick Skauge, President and Chief Executive Officer

Gerhard Barnard, Vice-President, Finance

and Chief Financial Officer

(403) 261-0900

Fax: (403) 265-1455





More information:

http://www.olympiafinancial.com/



PressRelease by

Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/06/2016 - 21:21

Language: English

News-ID 499312

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 9



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease