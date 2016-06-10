Velan Inc.: Announcement

       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) today announced that on Thursday, October 13, 2016, it will release 2nd Quarter results ended August 31, 2016.

The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, October 13, 2016, at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 888-273-1350, and quoting the reservation number 21819904. There will be a PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follows: 416-626-4100 or 800-558-5253 Enter Reservation number 21819904 then follow system prompts.

- T.C. Velan, CEO

Contacts:
Velan Inc.
Tom Velan
Chief Executive Officer
(514) 748-7743
(514) 748-8635 (FAX)

John D. Ball
Chief Financial Officer
(514) 748-7743 ext. 5537
(514) 748-8635 (FAX)



http://www.velan.com



