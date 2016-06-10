Corvil Ranked Among Top Global Financial Technology Providers in American Banker and BAI's FinTech Forward List

(firmenpresse) - DUBLIN, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- today announced that it has been recognized as a leading global financial technology provider in the 2016 'FinTech Forward Top 100' list of top solution providers to the financial industry. The list, a collaboration of American Banker and BAI, was released today and will include special programming at BAI Beacon in Chicago. A complete listing of FinTech Forward is available at .

"We are proud to be among the best technology providers in the world for our capabilities across a wide variety of use cases in finance," said Corvil CEO Donal Byrne. "With financial markets operating at blindingly fast speeds, firms need a reliable way to assure and gain insight from their critical business transactions, from ensuring best execution to providing cyber security protection. Corvil's technology has introduced a new class of data analytics we refer to as machine-time analytics, unearthing a level of granular visibility needed by institutions operating in today's complex and heavily regulated financial markets."

Corvil's machine-time analytics platform is built around streaming analysis of granular data with precision timestamping, and allows businesses to operate with full transparency, assured performance, and continuous cyber surveillance of all activity across a business. Corvil's technology uses network data as its primary data source, because it is the richest and most granular source available to provide an independent, immutable record of what actually happened at the smallest fractions of time. This information can then be translated to help organizations safeguard their enterprise and glean valuable business intelligence.

FinTech Forward provides a comprehensive and forward-looking view of the strategic imperatives driving bank technology, both from the vendor and the user perspectives. The program draws on the two organizations' deep industry expertise, market-leading proprietary research, and strength in live events to produce actionable content for decision makers.

Corvil provides the streaming machine-time analytics platform to safeguard business in a machine world. Our solution allows business to operate with full transparency, assured performance, and continuous cyber surveillance of all machine activity. Corvil taps directly into what the machines are saying to each other. We capture, we decode, we analyze and we learn from network data, transforming it into streaming machine-time intelligence for business, security and IT teams to operate efficiently and securely.

The Corvil solution is trusted by leading financial institutions to safeguard their businesses across the globe involving 227 trillion transactions with a value in excess of $170 billion, every day.

