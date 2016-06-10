       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces September 2016 Distribution

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) announced today a cash distribution to unitholders of 11.5 cents per unit for September 2016. The distribution will be payable to unitholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2016 and will be paid on October 31, 2016. The Fund periodically reviews distribution levels based on its policy of stable and sustainable distribution flow to unitholders.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

® Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership. All Boston Pizza registered Canadian trademarks and unregistered Canadian trademarks containing the words "Boston", "BP", and/or "Pizza" are trademarks owned by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership and licensed by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership to Boston Pizza International Inc.

© Boston Pizza International Inc. 2016

Contacts:
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Jordan Holm
Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
604-303-6083



More information:
http://www.bostonpizza.com



