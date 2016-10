Trinidad Drilling Ltd. to Release Third Quarter 2016 Results and to Hold Conference Call and Webcast

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSX: TDG) (Trinidad) is pleased to announce that it will release its third quarter 2016 results after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2016. The news release will provide consolidated operating and financial information. The full management's discussion and analysis as well as the consolidated financial statements will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Trinidad's website at and will also be filed on SEDAR at .

Trinidad is a corporation focused on sustainable growth that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TDG. Trinidad's divisions currently operate in the drilling sector of the oil and natural gas industry, with operations in Canada, the United States and the United Arab Emirates. In addition, through joint venture arrangements, Trinidad operates drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia and Mexico, and is currently assessing operations in other international markets. Trinidad is focused on providing modern, reliable, expertly designed equipment operated by well-trained and experienced personnel. Trinidad's drilling fleet is one of the most adaptable, technologically advanced and competitive in the industry.

