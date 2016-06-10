       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Oil & Gas


Trinidad Drilling Ltd. to Release Third Quarter 2016 Results and to Hold Conference Call and Webcast

ID: 499321
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSX: TDG) (Trinidad) is pleased to announce that it will release its third quarter 2016 results after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2016. The news release will provide consolidated operating and financial information. The full management's discussion and analysis as well as the consolidated financial statements will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Trinidad's website at and will also be filed on SEDAR at .

Trinidad is a corporation focused on sustainable growth that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TDG. Trinidad's divisions currently operate in the drilling sector of the oil and natural gas industry, with operations in Canada, the United States and the United Arab Emirates. In addition, through joint venture arrangements, Trinidad operates drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia and Mexico, and is currently assessing operations in other international markets. Trinidad is focused on providing modern, reliable, expertly designed equipment operated by well-trained and experienced personnel. Trinidad's drilling fleet is one of the most adaptable, technologically advanced and competitive in the industry.

Contacts:
Lisa Ottmann
Vice President, Investor Relations
403-294-4401



More information:
http://www.trinidaddrilling.com



Keywords (optional):

trinidad-drilling-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/06/2016 - 22:00
Language: English
News-ID 499321
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Trinidad Drilling Ltd.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 66

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Oil & Gas




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.782
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 8
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 249


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z