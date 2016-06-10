Structurlam's Bill Downing Named Runner-Up in Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

(firmenpresse) - PENTICTON, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- is proud to announce that the manufacturer's President, Bill Downing, has been named Runner-up in the Construction category of the Pacific region awards program. The program recognizes an impressive group of Pacific region entrepreneurs for their financial performance, vision, leadership, personal integrity and entrepreneurial spirit.

Bill Downing has been with Structurlam since its inception in 2007. He recently led the mass timber manufacturer through a time of substantial innovation, as the company shifted towards the application of technology such as 3D modeling and robotics in the manufacturing of glue-laminated (Glulam) and cross-laminated timber (Crosslam® CLT) panels in pre-fabricated mass timber packages.

The company has contributed major components to several award winning and world class projects, including UBC Brock Commons and Rocky Ridge Recreational Facility. Construction was recently completed on , making it the world's tallest mass timber building. This impressive project will serve as a benchmark for future mass timber construction. which features the world's largest wood constructed roof in North America, covering approximately 28,000 square meters, is slated for completion in Fall 2017.

"I'm proud to be leading such an innovative company as we manufacture the highest quality, BC born and raised products, and make the world more aware of the benefits of building with mass timber," shares Mr. Downing. "It is an honour to be named Runner-up for this award, and it reflects on the collective success of everyone at Structurlam."

EY Entrepreneur of the Year is the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. It celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic business, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 140 cities in 50 countries.

About Structurlam Products

Structurlam is a provider of the most innovative and cost-effective structural laminated mass timber solutions and industrial matting. Structurlam's mass timber solutions cover the spectrum from simple beams and panels to the most complex and beautiful structures in the world. Their value-added production includes the best people and state-of-the art technology coming together to create glue-laminated beams and cross-laminated panels showcasing premium British Columbian fibre. Using mass timber for both its strength and beauty, Structurlam works closely with customers to create complete solutions including connection design, engineering and installation. Their world-class reputation is a result of more than 50 years of innovation and quality. For more information, please visit .

