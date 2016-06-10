TMS Announces Senior Officer Appointments

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TMS)(OTCQX: TGTMF) ("TMS") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jan Kindler as Chief Operating Officer of TMS and Steve Lawson as Chief Technology Officer of TMS, effective immediately.

Dr. James Young, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, stated: "On behalf of the board, we are excited to welcome Jan and Steve to TMS's senior leadership team. Jan's contributions to TMS date back to 2013. Since such time, Jan has managed several aspects of TMS's operations and has played a pivotal role in the expansion of TMS's relationships domestically and internationally into new markets. Jan's transition to the role of COO represents an opportunity for TMS to draw on Jan's operations experience with TMS and provide him with a greater platform to help execute our strategic goals going forward."

Dr. Young added "Steve's transition to the role of CTO recognizes two years of his important contributions to TMS's technology development and commercial testing activities. As our activities in this sphere continue to expand, including in respect of our generation III reactor technology, Steve's enhanced oversight as CTO should help smooth execution of these activities and provide strong leadership."

About Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.

TMS is a microwave process developer specializing in clean emission, high-throughput industrial drying solutions. TMS's proprietary microwave beneficiation systems are being developed to specifically address the increasing environmental costs of a cornerstone of the global manufacturing and processing economy, industrial drying. The TMS process represents a unique, vertical microwave system that may be deployed to dry, re-size and calcinate industrial aggregates at high throughput capacity. TMS believes that its technology will allow for superior energy efficiency, process control and a clean emission profile, allowing TMS to deliver effective drying solutions that can fundamentally challenge the mainstream narrative that large-scale industry is incompatible with responsible, environmental policy. TMS has completed constructing a commercial-scale facility in King William County, Virginia, U.S.A. and has entered into joint ventures for China and India to develop and market its technology.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

- Dr. James Young, Chairman of the Board of Directors

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements which are, or may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical and, in this news release, include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected contributions of Messrs. Kindler and Lawson in their new roles with TMS and the expected development of TMS's research and technology. When used in this news release, words such as "estimates", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "projects", "will", "believes", "intends", "should", "could", "may" and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts of our management. Because forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which are difficult to predict, our actual results, performance or achievements or the actual results or performance of the industries and markets in which we operate and intend to operate may be materially different from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant uncertainties and risks, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements, including the matters described in our public filings available on SEDAR at . Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon our forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to publicly revise such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.

(778) 995 5833

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.

