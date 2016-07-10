Airwheel New Generation of CE approved self balancing 2 wheel scooter S8

As one of the worlds leading smart transportation device manufactures, Airwheel has released kinds of intelligent vehicles and has never let its customer down.

(firmenpresse) - 2-wheeled transportation is no stranger to us. We have bicycle and motorcycle for a long time. The development of technology and the improvement of peoples living standard have made these traditional 2-wheeled lose luster. Committing to bring out the joy of technology, Airwheel has brought intelligent vehicles to the public. Airwheel 2-wheeled electric scooter is one of the products that help bring people a free and joyful life. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/779590092939595777



Utterly different from the conventional 2-wheeled transport, Airwheel makes a revolution on this new product. With battery capacity 260Wh, imported Li-ion batteries will provide powerful support to safeguard you each ride. The charging time are about 180 min. 6-fold defense can provide a comprehensive protection to avoid over-discharge battery damage. Dual motors provide strong and steady power. Continuous power output ensure Airwheel S8 electric walkcar ride on slopes, sand or other road conditions as easily as riding on plain roads. 10inch tubeless tires offer excellent performance and ensure you ride on any rods steadily.



14.8kg body weight will be lift effortlessly, even for a female. Airwheel mini electric scooter S8 can accompany with you in the office, subway, and bus. Airwheel S8 interprets the beauty of art. Adopting Cassinian curve design concept, Airwheel S8 is simple and faddish in externality. Concealed adjustable operating rod also provides a more comfortable and elegant riding experience.



Riding with Airwheel self-balancing electric scooter S8 is quite easy. The installed leather saddle allows riders either sit or stand. Embedded intelligent sensor system can respond to pressure accurately and immediately and transmit order to intelligent control center to start self-balancing device. Therefore, riders can control S8 to go forward, accelerate, decelerate, and brake by leaning forward or backward. LED brake taillight light can give out signal for the vehicle or people arrear. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw1nDxoDCXQ





Airwheel APP has made a big update. Re-updated APP is building a community for riders to share the joy of riding. Airwheel sitting-posture electric scooter enables riders to enjoy a freer life by finding passion and joy from life.



