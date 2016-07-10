       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Airwheel E6 Smart Folding electric road bike Helps People to Get Up 1 Hour Later

People have many dreams in their life. And for people who have dreams, getting up one hour earlier every day is necessary.

ID: 499332
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - As one of the world leading smart transportation device manufacturers, Airwheel is committed to bringing out the joy of technology, and to practicing our cooperate culture: Free Intelligent Life. Airwheel adheres strictly to the spirit of innovation and greenness. In summer 2016, Airwheel rolled out e bikes and E6 is the first model that helps people to have a much lazier life.

Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en

With Airwheel E6 e bike , people will never be haunted by the traffic jam in the morning because all the crowds and the cars will not bother E6 riders anymore. Light and stable X shaped design enables the 12.6KG body to bear 100KG load, a remarkable combination of structure and material. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/779225570110386176

Being the extremely portable vehicle bodies and the greatly adaptable vehicles, E6 are the free vehicles, which can be rode on most road conditions. So the traffic jam and the huge crowds in the metro and buses wont bother riders because riders can ride their E6 folding electric bike on sidewalks. But there is no need for riders to worry about the possibility of running into other passengers because of the great manoeuvrability of E6.

For family time in the place far away from the home, people want to set out one hour earlier for enjoying more happy time in their destinations. But Airwheel E6 foldable electric bikes tell people that they can enjoy the happy time even they are heading to their destinations. People dont need to wholehearted drive the cars. Instead, it selects a ventilated rubber saddle in innovative left-right design. Whatever your body shape is, it guarantees balanced force on hips so as to bring a more comfortable riding experience. People can enjoy the time with their families even on the road. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw1nDxoDCXQ

For more time spending on their carrier, people have to get up earlier because they must spend more time on their work. For sharing more time with their family, people should get up one hour earlier. Airwheel E6 smart electric folding bike helps people to have a much lazier life.



Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



More information:
http://www.airwheel.net



Keywords (optional):

airwheel-self-balancing-scooter, intelligent-scooter, airwheel, self-balancing-electric-scooter,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/07/2016 - 06:16
Language: English
News-ID 499332
Character count: 2608
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 84

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.783
Registriert Heute: 1
Registriert Gestern: 8
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 212


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z