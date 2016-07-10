N. Murray Edwards Acquires Common Shares of Canexus Corporation

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- N. Murray Edwards, a resident of London, England, announces the following in relation to his ownership of common shares (the "Shares") of Canexus Corporation ("Canexus") (TSX: CUS).

Mr. Edwards understands that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund ("Chemtrade") commenced a take-over bid (the "Bid") for all of the outstanding Shares of Canexus on Tuesday, October 4, 2016. Canexus has publicly disclosed that as at August 11, 2016, it had 186,888,167 Shares issued and outstanding.

On Tuesday, October 4, 2016, Mr. Edwards acquired 217,600 Shares through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). After this transaction, Mr. Edwards beneficially owned, or exercised control or direction over, an aggregate of 16,699,400 Shares, representing approximately 8.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

After October 4, 2016, Mr. Edwards has acquired an aggregate of 1,009,600 Shares through the facilities of the TSX.

Since the commencement of the Bid by Chemtrade, Mr. Edwards has acquired an aggregate of 1,226,600 Shares, and now beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over 17,709,000 Shares, representing approximately 9.5% of the issued and outstanding Shares. This total includes all Shares acquired on and after October 4, 2016, as indicated above.

No persons are acting jointly or in concert with Mr. Edwards in connection with his acquisition of Shares of Chemtrade.

The Shares were acquired by Mr. Edwards for investment purposes. Depending upon evolving circumstances in relation to the business and affairs of Canexus and the Bid, Mr. Edwards may acquire additional Shares or other securities of Canexus, or he may from time to time sell some or all of Shares or other securities he may hold, in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise.

