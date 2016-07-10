       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
China Keli Appoints New Member of Audit Committee

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- China Keli Electric Co., Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: ZKL) ("Keli" or the "Company") announced that it has appointed Chaoran (Felicia) Xu as a member of the Audit Committee to fill the vacancy resulting from the resignation of Michael Raymont.

Ms. Xu started her career at Hong Kong Deloitte & Touche ("Deloitte"). Her important experience in local and international laws and regulations helped with the obligation of meeting complex auditing requirements. During her tenure at Deloitte, Ms. Xu took lead and was heavily involved in business development, project management, legal affairs, joint ventures, corporate financing, government and partner relations.

About China Keli Electric Company Ltd.

China Keli Electric Company Ltd. specializes in the manufacturing and installation of electrical components and equipment, including pre-assembled mini substations, electrical controllers, pressurized and vacuumed switchgears and circuit breakers.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contacts:
CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.
Philip Lo
Chief Financial Officer
(86) 13632 173732



