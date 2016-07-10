Orange County Technology Alliance Names Jeff Erle, CEO of MobilityWare as Outstanding Private Technology Company CEO and Brian Meshkin, CEO of Proove Biosciences as Outstanding Emerging Technology CEO of 2016

Outstanding Technology Companies, Educators, and Individual Product Category Honorees Announced at 23rd Annual High-Tech Innovation Awards Gala

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- The Orange County Technology Alliance recognized and honored technology company leaders and a broad array of technology products in several categories at the 23rd Annual OC Tech Alliance Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is named Outstanding Public Company; Mavenlink, as outstanding Private Technology Company; Brian Meshkin, CEO, Proove Biosciences as CEO of Outstanding Emerging Technology Company; Jeff Erle, CEO, MobilityWare as the Outstanding Private Technology Company; Verismic Software as Outstanding Emerging Technology Company.

More than 350 attendees of Orange County's thriving high technology community also honored individual innovation awards in eight product categories presented during the event.

"Orange County is home to technology innovations that affect the lives of everyone and we're fortunate to have company leaders who start, grow and expand technology innovation that re-invents our rich technology landscape every year," said Peter Craig, CEO, OC Tech Alliance. "Our annual High-Tech Innovation Awards recognizes this changing landscape and remains the premier Orange County technology event celebrating our past, present and future of technical innovation produced here. We're proud of the contribution each of our finalists make to Orange County's technology foundation which benefit Orange County, the State of California and across the nation and all over the world. We're especially pleased to recognize the educators and students who represent our next generation of innovators and leaders."

OC Tech Alliance's education partner, Project Tomorrow, joined the celebration by honoring outstanding schools, teachers and students for their incorporation of technology in education.

"The OC Tech Alliance is thrilled to recognize all of the finalists in each of the categories. It is an honor to work with these outstanding individuals," added Craig.

Top honors for individual product categories for the 2016 OC High-Tech Innovation Awards were:

Clean Tech/Green Tech: Smart Utility Systems, Smart Customer Mobile.

Cloud/SaaS/Web Platform Solutions: Numecent, Cloudpaging.

Consumer Devices & Software: D-Link Systems Inc., Full HD 180-Degree Wi-Fi Camera

Cyber Security: Sekur Me, Inc., Sekur Login

Enterprise Hardware & Devices: Astronics Test Systems, CTS-6000 Radio Test Set

Enterprise Software: CG-Tech, VERICUT Composite Applications.

Medical Technology: Modulated Imaging, Inc., Ox-Imager CS

Mobile Technology: Acorns Grow, Inc., Acorns.

The Project Tomorrow 2016 Innovation in Education recipients are:

Innovative Schoolwide Program of the Year in Science, Math & Technology



Tustin Ranch Elementary, Tustin Unified School District - Rocky's Creativity Den.

High Impact Teacher of the Year in Science Math & Technology.

Scott Rosenkranz, Sunny Hills High School, Fullerton Joint Union High School District.

Emerging Student Innovator of the Year in Science, Math & Technology

Shalin Shah, Tesoro High School, Capistrano Unified School District.

Project Tomorrow (), a national education nonprofit organization headquartered in Irvine, California, supports the innovative uses of research-based science, math and technology resources to develop critical thinking, problem solving and creativity in K-12 students. Project Tomorrow addresses the challenges of developing schools for the 21st century through national research projects, community and school-based programs, online tools and resources, and advocacy efforts to ensure that all students are prepared to be tomorrow's leaders, innovators and engaged citizens of the world.

