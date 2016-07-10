Pret Launches New Soup-er Healthy Soup Range

All Soups to Be Under 200kcals and No Gluten & No Dairy Options

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- On October 3rd, Pret updated its soup range with the introduction of five healthy new options. All soups in the range will be under 200 calories and there will be at least one no gluten, no dairy option available daily.

Taking the full range up to 12, the Pret favourites like Souper Tomato will remain in the range and they will be joined by:

A naturally creamy soup made without any actual cream! The soup combines celeriac, fennel and cauliflower, which are simmered with generous chunks of shredded chicken, celery and chicken stock. The soup is flavoured with parsley, sage and rosemary. Cals 125, No Gluten, No Dairy

Vibrant garden peas are simmered in delicate vegetable stock with roughly chopped green peppers, onions and a hint of red chilli. The soup is then blended with collard green and finely chopped mint leaves. Cals 149, Veggie, No Gluten, No Dairy

Roasted courgettes and red and yellow peppers are slowly cooked in vegetable stock with cumin, turmeric, red chilli and cinnamon, then gently stirred with celery and tomatoes. This hearty soup comes with a generous helping of chickpeas, buckwheat and red lentils.

Cals 195, Veggie, No Gluten, No Dairy

A fragrant Mediterranean recipe made with tender, shredded chicken and Herbes de Provence. The chicken is slow-cooked with lemon zest and juice, chickpeas, kale, chopped fresh tomatoes and basil. Cals 116, No Gluten, No Dairy

Cooked in a big pot with black beans, shredded smoked ham, green peppers, celery and onions. Extra flavour comes from vinegar and the vibrant Cuban spices.

Cals 172, No Gluten, No Dairy

Founded in London in 1986, Pret A Manger ("Ready to Eat") is a quick serve restaurant and coffee shop that serves organic coffee and freshly prepared handmade, natural food every day. Pret offers unsold food to charity at the end of the day. Pret A Manger is a privately held company with over 400 stores located in the UK, USA, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Pret currently has 16 locations in Hong Kong.

